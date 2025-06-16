Broncos WR Courtland Sutton's Five Toughest CB Battles of 2025
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a great 2024 campaign as Bo Nix’s top target, catching 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. Sutton is the Broncos' unquestioned top wideout and will look to improve upon last season.
2025 will be a big year for Sutton, but there will be a handful of challenges awaiting him throughout the season, starting with an outstanding cornerback going into his second year.
Quinyon Mitchell | Philadelphia Eagles | Week 5
Mitchell was a huge factor in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory this past season, and Philadelphia felt comfortable enough letting Darius Slay walk in free agency to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mitchell’s combination of speed and physicality makes him a tough matchup with Sutton, who isn’t the fastest guy on the field.
However, Sutton is a very physical receiver, making this matchup extra juicy. The Eagles' pass rush can get to the quarterback in a flash, so Sutton will have to find ways to get separation quickly and box out Mitchell, but that is much easier said than done.
Sauce Gardner | New York Jets | Week 6
Gardner had a down year in 2024 due, in part, to injuries, as he missed two games. Gardner is still one of the league’s top corners and has locked down Sutton in past matchups.
Sutton hasn’t managed more than 60 receiving yards in his five games against the Jets, mainly due to Gardner lining up across from him. Gardner will have something to prove this year after seeing Patrick Surtain II take the Defensive Player of the Year award, and the conversation shifting away from him as the best corner in the league.
Sutton will have to be very disciplined and lean into the physical part of his game if he wishes to come out on top.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Trevon Diggs | Dallas Cowboys | Week 8
Diggs had his 2024 season cut short (11 games) due to a cartilage issue in his knee, but is considered one of the best corners in the NFL. When Diggs is on the field, he’s a certified ball hawk with 20 interceptions in five years.
This matchup is very dependent on whether Diggs is fully healthy, but if he is, Sutton will have a tough time if he doesn’t fully lock in. Diggs may be coming off an ACL tear, but that doesn’t mean Sutton can take him lightly.
Derek Stingley Jr. | Houston Texans | Week 9
Stingley will be Sutton’s biggest test in 2024. Stingley only allowed 38 receptions in 2024 (one more than Surtain) and had five interceptions. He’s very smooth in his hips and uber athletic, allowing him to match up against anyone, including Sutton.
Both men excel on 50/50 balls, so this will be a battle of physicality and sheer determination to come down with the rock. Stingley is right behind Surtain in terms of talent, so it’s no question that this will be Sutton’s toughest opponent in 2025.
Bottom Line
Sutton is by far the Broncos' best receiving weapon and will continue to make big plays in the biggest games. The corners listed above will challenge Sutton physically and mentally.
Recommended Articles
If Nix is to continue his growth, Sutton must outplay and outphysical the opposition in front of him.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!