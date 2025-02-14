Rumor Mill: Could Davis Webb Be the Next Saints' Hiring Domino to Fall?
With Super Bowl LIX in the books, Kellen Moore has victoriously taken his talents to the New Orleans Saints to be the team's new head coach. The World Champion former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and ex-NFL quarterback has set about the business of hiring a coaching staff around him.
That involves some Saints coaches leaving — like former special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi joining the Denver Broncos on Friday — perhaps some sticking around, and a lot of new hires. As the Saints scan the NFL coaching ranks for a new offensive coordinator to serve under Moore, one name to keep an eye on is Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb.
FOX Sports' NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in January that New Orleans requested an interview with Webb for their head-coaching vacancy. Since that report, a few major dominoes have fallen, including the Super Bowl, the Saints instead hiring Moore, and Rizzi leaving for Denver.
According to Schultz, the pre-Moore Saints — helmed by long-time GM Mickey Loomis — like what Webb did with Bo Nix as a rookie in 2024. Plus, Loomis and Sean Payton are still good friends and former partners, and we know they shared a brain for years as the GM/head coach tandem in New Orleans, even winning a Super Bowl together in 2009, so it would be easy to understand why Webb would be of interest.
However, Schultz's report has been refuted by New Orleans insider Nick Underhill, and that was weeks ago. It's worth noting that Schultz never deleted his X post, sticking to his guns on the report.
The Saints' reported interest in Webb is worth re-examining now that Moore is in the fold. But what would the Saints see in Webb?
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Beyond the Payton connection, another reason Webb could make sense for the Saints is that Moore will likely be the team's offensive play-caller. That's a huge responsibility to shoulder on gameday. It's not experience Webb has, but as an offensive coordinator who could contribute to game plans each week, installs, and overall strategy, taking a role without the added pressure of play-calling might actually be an ideal next step for him if he were to advance at this early stage in his NFL coaching career.
Remember, Webb is just 30, and two years removed from playing quarterback in the NFL. Webb immediately retired from the NFL following the 2022 season when Payton offered him the Broncos' quarterback coach job.
Webb went from the frying pan to the fire, so to speak, leaving the playing field for the coaching ranks almost overnight. He worked with Russell Wilson in his first year under Payton in 2023 before shepherding Nix through his historic rookie season in 2024.
We know that Payton met with Loomis last week on a golf course in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl. Payton said so during his high-profile appearance on the Up & Adams Show.
It's hard not to wonder if Webb wasn't discussed in one form or another. As it stands, Webb is still the Broncos quarterbacks coach. Payton would likely fight to keep Webb in Denver to avoid the risk of upsetting Nix's coaching apple cart and comfort zone entering a pivotal Year 2.
With Moore being an offensive-minded head coach who calls the plays, like Payton, it will be interesting to see which direction he goes for a coordinating righthand man. We'll be keeping our ears close to the floor for any buzz further linking Webb to the Saints.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!