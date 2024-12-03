Broncos' Defenders React to Pair of Pick-Sixes vs. Browns on MNF
The Denver Broncos came out of their Monday Night Football back-and-forth fireworks show with the Cleveland Browns with a 41-32 win. The Broncos defense reverted to the inconsistencies from its matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, except this time, it made enough game-changing plays to overcome the odds.
Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto had a momentum-shifting 71-yard pick-six, and Ja’Quan McMillian matched him with his 46-yard house call in the fourth quarter. Bonitto shared his reaction to his game-altering turnover post-game
“I’ve been trying to tell people I used to play safety back in the day and people are surprised," (Laughs) Bonitto said. "Just trying to do my job. When I saw a chance to break on the ball, I kind of just went and did that.”
There was certainly a display of safety-like coverage and speed from Bonitto on his interception, and his touchdown inspired McMillian to get one of his own.
"I just kept telling the guys, ‘I'm going to make a play.’ I just felt it all game," McMillian said. "When you see your teammate make another play, you want to make a play as well.”
McMillian had to wait till the fourth quarter to match Bonttio’s takeaway, but it came at the perfect time to virtually seal the game in the fourth quarter. Safety P.J. Locke deserves some credit for the interception, as he inspired McMillian to get after it in the huddle right before.
“Right before the play, we were in a huddle and I was like, talking to ‘J-Mac’ (McMillian)," Locke said. "‘Our path here to the NFL wasn’t easy. We can’t expect nothing different.’ And he was like, ‘You know what? You’re right.' Pick! Pick!”
Patrick Surtain ll also chimed in about the defensive touchdowns secured by his teammates.
“That is the type of defense we are. That is the standard we hold ourselves to," Surtain said. "I think those two plays were very crucial to the game because obviously they were making their plays, but without [those] plays then I don’t think we would be in the position that we were in tonight. So credit to those two for making big-time plays when we needed it most. That’s just the type of players they are. They step up in big-time games and make big-time plays.”
The bond and belief between everyone in the Broncos secondary is why the unit has played at an elite level thus far, and when its back is against the wall, it inspires everyone to make a play, and it materializes. The Broncos are going into a much-needed bye week, which gives starting cornerback Riley Moss another week to rest before his return, giving the secondary a huge boost. +
The Broncos defense continues to make plays when it matters most, and its resilience could push them into the playoffs for the first time in years.
