5 Defenders Under the Gun in Broncos' Preseason Finale
The Denver Broncos still have a few roster spots to figure out before the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints. What's more, the Broncos have 16 practice squad spots to fill, and this is the final opportunity for those bottom-of-the-roster players to make a case.
The five players we're talking about today are fighting for a spot on the roster, on the practice squad, or another team's 53-man roster. Every year, the preseason finale is the final NFL game for many players, so it's on them to leave it all out on the field in what could be their last audition.
Let's break down the five Broncos defenders to watch on Saturday.
Jordan Jackson | IDL
Jackson seems poised to make the roster, but he isn’t quite locked in yet. There is a chance he could lose his spot, especially to a player from another team as cuts happen, or even by GM George Paton and Sean Payton hunting for a trade.
Jackson has made a few plays this preseason, but they all came against the San Francisco 49ers, and all but one came against the second and third-string players. He needs to demonstrate some improvement from his performance last year as a player, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Levelle Bailey | LB
There has been a lot of hype around Bailey this preseason and during training camp, but it has not materialized in the games. The biggest issue with his game performances is how he reads the run, which has often been delayed and even wrong on occasion.
Like Jackson, Bailey has a good shot at making the roster, but the Broncos could look for help elsewhere, which could see the second-year linebacker fall short due to roster math. If Bailey were a force on special teams, it would make things easier, but he has struggled there as well.
Devon Key | S
The Broncos' third safety from a year ago had a rough showing during the regular season, and he hasn’t rebounded so far this summer. Few of the Broncos' depth safeties have stepped up, but most of them have stood out on special teams, which Key hasn’t.
This is Key's last chance to make the roster, as there may still be a spot or even two open at the safety position, but his poor quality on special teams does hurt. The finale may be more about Key fighting for the practice squad, rather than the roster.
Quinton Newsome | CB
Right now, the Broncos are five deep at cornerback, and they could be hunting for that sixth player to step up. So far this preseason, Newsome has been the sixth-best corner, but that doesn't mean the team will carry six on the roster.
If the Broncos only keep five corners, Newsome seems poised to make the practice squad, as the other depth guys have not played well or have been out with an injury. Newsome has done well this summer, but not quite well enough to get himself claimed off waivers, which makes him a safe bet for the practice squad.
Eyioma Uwazurike | IDL
Uwazurike garnered some initial buzz in training camp, but he hasn't translated that to the games. Over the two preseason games, he's been a three-for-one player, which means he gives the Broncos one good play for every three bad plays, and that isn’t what the team is looking for.
However, Uwazruike is the biggest player on the Broncos' defensive line, and they have used him all over the front, which they can’t say about their other trench players. There's a good chance Uwazurike could make the practice squad, but the roster might be out of reach, unless he has a big game.