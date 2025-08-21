Broncos' Final 53-Man Roster Projection Sees Draft Picks Left Out
The Denver Broncos are preparing for their final preseason game, which will be followed quickly by the league-mandated cut-down to the 53-man roster. Jobs have already been won and lost.
But who's got a spot on the 53-man roster sewn up? Let’s get into our final 53-man roster projection of the 2025 summer.
Quarterback (2)
Bo Nix & Jarrett Stidham.
These two are clearly the starter and backup, with no questions about the pecking order, despite some (trolls?) trying to assert Stidham as the starter after his impressive preseason showing thus far. Sam Ehlinger has not done anywhere near enough to be at risk of getting claimed on waivers to make the roster, so the Broncos waive him and re-sign him to the practice squad.
Running Back (4)
RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, & Tyler Badie.
The top two backs are in a 1A/1B situation, where Harvey will get more touches than Dobbins, barring injury. While many think Badie has a chance to be the third back, the fact that he played three times as many snaps against the Arizona Cardinals compared to McLaughlin makes the order clear.
The other two backs have put up a good fight, but they fall short. The Broncos could try to trade one of them, and both could get claimed off waivers, Blake Watson in particular, but the team shouldn’t fear losing either of them.
Wide Receiver (5)
Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, & Trent Sherfield.
The Broncos' receiver room seemed set, barring a trade of Devaughn Vele or Franklin, who seem the two most likely to be traded. Sutton, Mims, and Vele all sat out against the Cardinals, suggesting they were safe to make it. However, it was Vele who was traded on Wednesday, making Franklin and Bryant safe.
In the wake of the Vele trade, the Broncos now carry five receivers on the roster, and that opens the door for another player to make the roster at another position. It helps ease the burden of roster math.
Tight End (4*)
Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull, & Caleb Lohner*.
The NFL changed the rules to allow teams to place two players on injured reserve at roster cut-down, who can then be reactivated during the season, instead of having to make the initial 53-man roster. This is what I see happening with Adkins, who's listed as making the roster because he will likely be placed on injured reserve. The other four are the ones who count against the roster math.
Engram and Trautman are the clear top two tight ends, and there is no contest for either spot with Adkins being hurt, who could’ve pushed Trautman. Sean Payton has hinted at looking for a tight end and fullback, maybe a hybrid, which would put Krull at risk, but right now, it's seemingly his spot to lose.
Lohner checks in as the final tight end, who may not clear waivers due to the athletic upside he has. He makes the roster out of fear of him getting claimed, but barring injuries, he will be a gameday inactive. Obviously, when Adkins comes back from IR, one of these tight ends could be waived.
Offensive Line (9)
Starters: Garett Bolles (LT), Ben Powers (LG), Luke Wattenberg (OC), Quinn Meinerz (RG), & Mike McGlinchey (RT).
Backups: Matt Peart (LT), Calvin Throckmorton (OG), Alex Forsyth (IOL), & Alex Palczewski (RT/RG).
The Broncos' starting five is known, and there aren’t any questions about them. The Broncos are hoping to see more from the interior O-line, especially more than what they got in the first preseason game, but this was one of the best units in the NFL last year, per ESPN run and pass-block win rates.
As for the depth, Peart, Palczewski, and Forsyth are all set with little chance of them getting unseated. Throckmorton, however, has stepped up to win the backup guard spot. This is partly due to Nick Gargiulo's injury, which has left the team without a suitable replacement, as no other player has stepped up.
Interior Defensive Line (6)
Zach Allen (RDE), D.J. Jones (NT), John Franklin-Myers (LDE), Malcolm Roach (NT), Sai’vion Jones (DE), & Jordan Jackson (DE).
The first five spots are cemented in, but the final spot is still up for grabs, though Jackson seems to have separated himself from the other players. With the addition of Michael Dwumfour this week, who has starting experience, he could have a chance, though there isn't much time for him to prove himself.
Eyioma Uwazurike had a solid start to camp, but it hasn't materialized in the games. With no one else stepping up, Jackson is left as the final spot, but the Broncos could be eyeing the waiver wire, roster cuts, or even the trade market to upgrade the position.
Outside Linebackers (5)
Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, & Que Robinson.
Here we have another position where the Broncos' pecking order is clear. Bonitto and Cooper are the starters, with Elliss as the primary backup. Elliss has easily secured that third spot with his improvements, especially as a run defender.
Robinson could unseat Tillman as the fourth guy, but the rookie has much work to do before that can happen. Meanwhile, Tillman is doing quite well. As a four-core special teamer, Robinson seems set for the fifth spot, which buys the Broncos time to develop him as a pass rusher.
Inside Linebackers (5*)
Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Drew Sanders (IR), Levelle Bailey, & Jordan Turner*.
Much like Adkins, Sanders will be placed on injured reserve, allowing him to be activated without counting against the 53-man roster. Thanks to the trade of Vele, a roster spot was opened up, allowing a fifth linebacker to be carried.
Keeping a fifth linebacker was crucial because of the injuries at the position, with Greenlaw and Singleton missing time and Sanders expected to miss the first few games. Strnad and Bailey fill out Denver's depth, but Turner is kept to round out the depth. One guy will likely have to go when Sanders returns from IR.
Cornerbacks (5)
Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja’Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron, & Kris Abrams-Draine.
Some teams prefer six corners, but the Broncos' versatility allows them to get away with five. Of course, having a player like Surtain at the top of the depth chart makes it easier to cut a sixth guy.
Barron has the inside-out versatility, and while this projection doesn’t have him winning a starting job, he can back up the slot and boundary spot. Cutting the sixth spot was also made easier by the room being healthy at the top and the emergence of Abrams-Draine this summer.
Safeties (5)
Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, P.J. Locke, JL Skinner, & Sam Franklin.
The Broncos' starting safeties are set, but they had some questions about their depth. Locke is set to draw a considerable salary as a backup and is still a prime cap casualty candidate, but with no one else at the position stepping up, he seems safe.
Skinner did improve on defense, but he was set to make it for his special teams impact anyway. However, Skinner doesn’t fill the same role that Locke can. Skinner is more of a box safety and the primary backup to Hufanga, with Locke backing up Jones.
As for Franklin, he hasn’t stepped up on defense, but he seems set to be a core special teams player, which is part of why the Broncos signed him in the first place.
Specialists (3)
Wil Lutz (K), Jeremy Crawshaw (P), & Mitchell Fraboni (LS).
The Broncos specialists are all known for their spots with no competition. While Crawshaw currently carries an exemption for being an international player, he would lose that upon making the 53-man roster.
Practice Squad (16)
- Sam Ehlinger | QB
- Blake Watson | RB
- Courtney Jackson | WR
- Joaquin Davis | WR
- Michael Burton | FB
- Caden Prieskorn | TE
- Frank Crum | OT
- Xavier Truss | IOL
- Clay Webb | IOL
- Eyioma Uwazurike | DL
- Andrew Farmer | OLB
- Karene Reid | ILB
- Quinton Newsome | CB
- Devon Key | S
- Keidron Smith | S
While the Broncos have 16 spots to fill on the practice squad, this group only fills up 15, leaving one spot for someone from another team or to keep a player like running back Audric Estime, who was a 2024 fifth-round draft pick, or another offensive lineman like Joe Michalski.