5 Key Questions Broncos' Defense Must Answer vs. Cardinals
The Denver Broncos' second preseason game vs. the Arizona Cardinals is on Saturday, coming on the heels of a spirited joint practice. Much like with the offense, the Broncos' defense didn't answer many questions in Game 1 vs. the San Francisco.
The Broncos only ended up with more questions after the first unit defense gave up a couple of big plays on their first drive. With the news that the starters won’t play vs. the Cardinals, the Game 2 focus shifts to the depth pieces on defense.
Can the Second-Team Unit Step Up?
With the starters out, can the Broncos' defensive depth step up as it did vs. San Francisco? It's widely regarded that the Broncos have a strong second unit on defense, so they will get their chance to prove it in the game.
While not every position is deep, the Broncos are deep where it matters, like cornerback, outside linebacker, and interior defensive line. As for safeties and linebackers, the Broncos are looking for their depth pieces to step up to find a solution.
Which Rookies Stand Out?
For the most part, the Broncos' defensive rookies had a good showing in Game 1, but they each showed an area that was a concern. Both defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones and rush linebacker Que Robinson showed up well as pass rushers. Cornerback Jahdae Barron only played 11 total snaps, where he made one great play coming downhill to make a tackle.
Against the Cardinals, both Jones and Robinson need to show more as run defenders, and it’d be nice to see Barron tested as a run defender as well, if he plays. Also, seeing him get tested in coverage, where he has been up and down in practice, would be nice to see — all of this to build off a promising first showing.
Will Broncos' Depth Safeties Answer the Bell?
P.J. Locke has been working back from back surgery, and that, combined with his salary cap hit, puts his future with the team potentially in doubt. However, his starting experience is hard to overlook, which means someone will need to step up to replace him or step up to fill out the depth behind him in the event of a cap cut. Either way, the Broncos need more from the position.
In the first game, JL Skinner stepped up and made some big plays in key moments. The question now is whether he can maintain this level of consistency and take his game to the next level. You also have Devon Key, Keidron Smith, Sam Franklin, and Delarrin Turner-Yell, none of whom had an inspiring game against the 49ers.
Will the Depth D-Line Shine?
With the Broncos not playing their starters, the depth on the defensive line will be tested, which is necessary after the team's performance in the first game. While there were a couple of good showings, the depth overall was underwhelming.
Jordan Jackson made a play against the 49ers' first unit, but then didn’t do much else until parts of the third unit were in. Jones did well as a pass rusher, while Eyioma Uwazurike was a liability and was bullied by the opposing offensive line. Everyone else on the D-line failed to stand out, so the Broncos need their depth on the line to step up.
Can the ILBs Build on Game 1?
With Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw out against the 49ers and seemingly likely out against the Cardinals, the Broncos will get a lot of run out of their other linebackers. Justin Strnad had a good game and will look to build upon it, while Levelle Bailey needs to put a good game together.
The two undrafted rookies, Karene Reid and Jordan Turner, also made some plays against the 49ers, but they both lacked in one key area, with the former struggling against the run and the latter in coverage. With Strnad the only one stepping up, the Broncos need the other linebackers to step up and build off the first preseason game.