5 Broncos Defenders to Watch vs. Cardinals in Preseason Game 2
The Denver Broncos are going to be resting their starters against the Arizona Cardinals, and that is fine for the Broncos' first-string defense. They have a good idea of what they have with their unit, but the collective depth still raises plenty of questions.
So, with Saturday's focus being on the depth, there are five players in particular whom the Broncos need to stand out. Some are in a solid position to have a role on defense or special teams this year, while others are still fighting for more. Let’s break it down.
Levelle Bailey | LB
With ILBs Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton out, Justin Strnad and Bailey will likely start the game. Strnad had a good preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers, but Bailey struggled. They'd like the latter to step up and translate impressive practices into real-live action.
Right now, Strnad is the primary backup, but with injury concerns around Greenlaw and Singleton, depth remains a question. Bailey seems to be in a prime spot to make the roster, but he may still lose his place with another lackluster outing.
JL Skinner | S
The Broncos have to find answers with their depth at the safety position, especially with P.J. Locke working back from back surgery. Skinner stood out in a big way last week against the 49ers' third-unit offense, but can he make it count versus the Cardinals' second-unit this weekend?
This is a good opportunity for Skinner to finally show his stuff on defense and why he deserves a place on the roster -- and not merely because of his excellent special teams play. Developing as a defender could elevate him to the third-string safety role.
Jordan Jackson | IDL
Jackson was a rotational defensive lineman for the Broncos last year, and it was some of the worst play seen from a lineman in recent memory. It led to the Broncos adding talent via the draft and pushing Jackson to a spot where he has to compete to crack the final squad.
While it was a positive game against the 49ers for Jackson, most of what he did came versus deep backups. Even though the starters won’t be playing, Jackson can help himself by showing more against the second unit as he fights for a depth spot and role on the DL.
Sai’vion Jones | IDL
With how Jackson played last year, the Broncos traded up for and drafted Jones in the third round of the 2025 draft. He had a good game as a pass rusher against the 49ers, though he struggled to hold up in run support.
Jones will likely be a starter with DEs Zach Allen and John-Franklin-Myers sitting this game. He had the most defensive snaps against San Francisco and could lead the defense again against the Cardinals. But it comes down to what he does with those snaps.
Karene Reid | LB
Reid made a great play against the 49ers to pick off a pass, but that was about all he did. He struggled against the run and didn’t shine in coverage. However, with Bailey not taking hold of the ILB3 gig, there is an avenue for Reid to steal that spot.
Adding to his chances to make it over Bailey is that Reid looked better on special teams in preseason Week 1. And for a depth linebacker, special teams is non-negotiable.