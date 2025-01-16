Broncos' Most Likely DC Candidates if Vance Joseph Gets HC Job
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has become a hot commodity for teams searching for their next head coach. His performance this past season pushed his name to the top of candidate lists around the NFL.
Joseph has prior experience as a head man (of the Broncos), and there are a few who think that a coach's second time around is preferable, no matter how misguided that philosophy might be. Nevertheless, the Broncos could be looking for a new defensive coordinator.
If Joseph leaves for greener pastures, who are the top candidates to replace him?
There are two in-house candidates and one old friend of Sean Payton who would be in the lead to land the job.
A Payton Acolyte
Dennis Allen has twice attempted to lead teams as the head coach but lasted only three seasons in each stint. That likely takes him out of the running for a head coach opening now or in the future which would provide longevity and stability at the defensive coordinator position for the Broncos, a position he held in 2011.
Allen was a solid defensive coordinator for seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He led those defenses to four top-15 defensive rankings and showed improvement each season after taking the role. His run defenses finished in the top four in his last four seasons, which is something the Broncos desperately need after being exposed by the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs.
Let’s not forget that Allen served all those years with the Saints under Payton, who's shown a penchant for bringing his old assistants to Denver. Allen has familiarity with the city after his one-year stint in Denver, which earned him his first-ever head-coaching gig in Oakland.
In-House Options
The first in-house candidate and likely leader for the job is secondary coach Jim Leonhard. After a 10-year playing career as a defensive back, including one season with the Broncos (2012), he started coaching in the college ranks.
Leonhard was promoted from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator at Wisconsin and served six years in that role. He was promoted to interim head coach when the Badgers fired Paul Chryst and guided them to a 4-3 record.
Before arriving in the Mile High City as the defensive backs coach in 2024, Leonhard spent a season at Illinois as a senior football analyst. He's an up-and-comer many think will become a head coach in the NFL. The only mark against him is his limited coaching experience in the NFL.
A bit of a long shot to land the gig compared to the other two choices is Joe Vitt. Not that he isn’t capable after coaching in the NFL for 43 seasons; he may not want to take the gig.
Vitt's inclusion on this list would be a hedge if Payton wanted someone to bridge the gap between Joseph and Leonhard if he thinks the latter needs more seasoning before stepping into a coordinator role.
Interestingly, Vitt has served many different coaching roles, including interim head coach, but has never held the title of defensive coordinator. He is currently the Broncos' senior defensive assistant, and at 70 years old, he may only want to step into a coordinator role to keep the seat warm for Leonhard.
Bottom Line
The team will know soon enough whether they need a replacement for Joseph. He has two interviews this week with the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders.
The prospect of Joseph becoming a head coach again has never been this high and with six openings across the NFL, his chances are looking good. The Broncos may have a new defensive coordinator in 2025.
