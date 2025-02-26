Mile High Huddle

Broncos 'Will Have Conversations' on Re-Signing DL D.J. Jones

GM George Paton said "we'd love to have [Jones] back."

Zack Kelberman

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) following his sack fumble recovery in the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
INDIANAPOLIS — Denver Broncos general manager George Paton will engage in discussions at this week's NFL Scouting Combine to potentially re-sign defensive lineman D.J. Jones, one of the team's 13 impending unrestricted free agents.

“I will, definitely. We really like D.J.," Paton told reporters at the Indiana Convention Center. "We’d love to have him back, and we’ll have those conversations.”

Playing out the final season of his three-year, $30 million contract, Jones appeared in all 17 games this past season, notching 42 combined tackles (21 solo), three quarterback hits, and three pass breakups across 465 defensive snaps. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' 33rd-ranked interior defender among 118 qualifiers.

Jones served as a key cog on a stout Broncos defensive line that finished top-10 in opposing yards per rush, opposing rushing touchdowns per game, and opposing rushing yards per game.

"Our run defense, we were Top 5, I believe," Paton noted. "There were some games [where] you’re just playing a really good team. I think you’re talking maybe the Chargers or the Bills. Those are good teams, and we didn’t play it good enough. Maybe it was just for a quarter or two, we didn’t play the run good enough. I think we played really good run defense overall if you look at the whole totality of the season. There are areas where we can improve. We took a big step. I think we were late 20s in run defense two years ago, and this year we were in the Top 5. So we took that step. We’ll keep building. You have to build in the trenches. You have to build that defensive line, and we plan on continuing to do that.”

Now north of 30, Jones will likely command less than the $11.2 million that Spotrac projects as his market value. But the veteran could have a few clubs — Denver included — competing for his services when the NFL's signing period opens March 12.

Zack Kelberman
ZACK KELBERMAN

Zack Kelberman is the Senior Editor for Mile High Huddle. He has covered the NFL for more than a decade and the Denver Broncos since 2016. He's also the co-host of the wildly popular Broncos show the Mile High Huddle Podcast.

