Report: Broncos Downgrade WR Josh Reynolds to Out for MNF
The Denver Broncos have downgraded wide receiver Josh Reynolds to out for Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns, per multiple media reports.
Reynolds, who remains on injured reserve with a hand injury, had been listed as questionable to suit up in Week 13 after logging three consecutive full practices.
"Per source, Broncos are not activating WR Josh Reynolds for tonight’s game. He’s been downgraded from questionable to OUT. He’ll stay on IR with deadline to activate on Wednesday," 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Monday.
A fringe starter, Reynolds has appeared in five games for the Broncos, compiling 12 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown. The former Lion suffered the hand injury amid the team's Week 5 win over the Raiders and was wounded in a shooting less than a week later. He's been on IR since Oct. 12.
“Yeah so his clock—they all have a clock," Denver head coach Sean Payton said of Reynolds on Nov. 13. "We began his today and it’s just getting back into the football mindset. It’s good having him back on the field.”
With Reynolds inactive for another week, the Broncos will continue to funnel his snaps to WRs Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin opposite Courtland Sutton.
Elsewhere on the injury report, the Broncos have ruled out cornerback Riley Moss due to a knee issue while quarterback Bo Nix (back), defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers (shoulder) and Zach Allen (ankle), and safeties Brandon Jones (abdomen) and PJ Locke (thumb) — all of whom practiced in full — are good to go versus Cleveland.
