Predicting How Broncos' Recent Draft Picks Pre-Nathaniel Hackett Fit In

Now we get to the draft class in which there's more to discuss about players and their futures with the team. We can start with first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, who hasn't taken a snap this preseason because the Broncos are resting their starters. His position is secure.

The same is true for second-round pick KJ Hamler. Even if he wasn't recovering from an injury last season, it's not likely the Broncos would have played him in the preseason, given his spot on the depth chart. His position is secure as well.

Among the other picks, third rounder Lloyd Cushenberry III hasn't played in the preseason, either, thus indicating the Broncos see him as the starting center. Netane Muti, a sixth-round pick who recently had surgery, appears likely to make the final roster, too.

Others are up in the air. Fourth-rounder Albert Okwuegbunam has seen a lot of preseason action, so it's not a given that his spot is secure. If he sees more action in the final preseason game, that could be a sign the coaching staff wants him to earn his spot.

Then there's third-round pick Michael Ojemudia, who dislocated his elbow against the Bills. Ojemudia hasn't set himself apart from others, though he might be a short-term injured reserve candidate after final cuts. If the Broncos just let him go when making final cuts, they would have to pay him an injury settlement.

Justin Strnad, a fifth-round pick did some good things against the Cowboys but took a step back against the Bills. He'll get his final chance this week, but if he can bounce back, he may make the final cut.

There are hints that seventh-rounder Tyrie Cleveland might be kept for special teams, but that could change if other receivers show they can contribute there. Cleveland does make sense for the practice squad should he fail to make the 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, third-round pick McTelvin Agim is officially on notice. He has failed to impress in the preseason and it wouldn't be surprising if he's gone by the time final cuts are made.