Predicting How Broncos' Recent Draft Picks Pre-Nathaniel Hackett Fit In
The Denver Broncos will have to trim the roster down to 80 players on Tuesday and, a week later, make final roster cuts. The Broncos have already let two players go who were part of the 2021 draft class, fifth-round pick Jamar Johnson and seventh-rounder pick Marquiss Spencer.
With a new coaching staff in place, it's not surprising some players drafted while Vic Fangio was head coach wouldn't stick around. But that the Broncos have been quick to let two draft picks from last year go is telling, even if they were late-round selections.
This Broncos team doesn't appear likely to have patience with draft picks who aren't performing, particularly if other players are outperforming them. That begs the question: what's going to happen to the players Denver drafted before Nathaniel Hackett and his staff took over?
Let's review the draft classes from the four seasons prior to 2022 and see where things stand with the remaining players, as we approach the final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.
2018
Second-round Courtland Sutton got extended last season and his spot is secure. Josey Jewell got a two-year deal and he'll be a key part of the defense.
That leaves Bradley Chubb, who is on the fifth-year option of his first-round pick contract. As we've discussed many times before, this is the season in which Chubb will have to prove he's worthy of a new contract.
Chubb isn't expected to play in the preseason as Hackett and his staff aren't putting the starters in preseason games. We'll have to wait for the regular season to see what Chubb does and if his plays warrants a long-term deal.
2019
The Broncos traded first-round pick Noah Fant and second-round pick Drew Lock as part of the deal to acquire Russell Wilson. That leaves second-round pick Dalton Risner and third-round Dre'Mont Jones as the remaining members from the 2019 Broncos draft class.
Risner and Jones, like Chubb, are out to prove they are worth extending. As with Chubb, they haven't taken any preseason game snaps, so we won't know more about their futures until the regular season.
As for Fant and Lock, one shouldn't sweat it too much that they are no longer Broncos. Not only were they part of the package to acquire Wilson, but the Broncos traded down from No. 10 overall with the Steelers to acquire picks utilized on those players. The player taken at No. 10 by the Steelers, Devin Bush, is reportedly on that team's roster bubble now.
2020
Now we get to the draft class in which there's more to discuss about players and their futures with the team. We can start with first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, who hasn't taken a snap this preseason because the Broncos are resting their starters. His position is secure.
The same is true for second-round pick KJ Hamler. Even if he wasn't recovering from an injury last season, it's not likely the Broncos would have played him in the preseason, given his spot on the depth chart. His position is secure as well.
Among the other picks, third rounder Lloyd Cushenberry III hasn't played in the preseason, either, thus indicating the Broncos see him as the starting center. Netane Muti, a sixth-round pick who recently had surgery, appears likely to make the final roster, too.
Others are up in the air. Fourth-rounder Albert Okwuegbunam has seen a lot of preseason action, so it's not a given that his spot is secure. If he sees more action in the final preseason game, that could be a sign the coaching staff wants him to earn his spot.
Then there's third-round pick Michael Ojemudia, who dislocated his elbow against the Bills. Ojemudia hasn't set himself apart from others, though he might be a short-term injured reserve candidate after final cuts. If the Broncos just let him go when making final cuts, they would have to pay him an injury settlement.
Justin Strnad, a fifth-round pick did some good things against the Cowboys but took a step back against the Bills. He'll get his final chance this week, but if he can bounce back, he may make the final cut.
There are hints that seventh-rounder Tyrie Cleveland might be kept for special teams, but that could change if other receivers show they can contribute there. Cleveland does make sense for the practice squad should he fail to make the 53-man roster.
Meanwhile, third-round pick McTelvin Agim is officially on notice. He has failed to impress in the preseason and it wouldn't be surprising if he's gone by the time final cuts are made.
2021
Two draft picks are gone this season, while a third, seventh-rounder Kary Vincent Jr., was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last season. As for the rest, most of them appear to be safe.
First-rounder Patrick Surtain and second-rounder Javonte Williams haven't played this preseason and are expected to be major contributors. Third-rounder Quinn Meinerez played a few preseason snaps, and he appears to be cemented in the starting lineup.
Fifth-rounder Caden Sterns and third-rounder Baron Browning have both seen a lot of preseason action, and nothing would indicate they are in any danger of losing a spot. These two may see little action in the final preseason game if the coaching staff likes where they are at.
The two who will be out to make a statement this week are seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper and sixth-rounder Seth Williams. Cooper missed the first preseason game with a minor injury and will want to show he can be part of the pass-rushing depth.
Williams, on the other hand, lost some ground to Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil in the Bills game. He will get one more chance this week, but if cuts were to be made right now, his best hope would be the practice squad.
Bottom Line
Don't be surprised if you hear Agim's name come up when final cuts are made. And if nothing changes in the final week of the preseason, Williams could be among them as well.
For the majority of draft picks from 2018 to 2021, though, they should be integral parts of the Broncos. A couple might go to the practice squad at first, and perhaps Ojemudia goes to short-term IR.
But even with the Broncos parting ways with two picks from last season, and likely to let a couple more recent picks go, they still have plenty remaining who will be key players and, in a couple of cases, out to prove they should be extended.
We'll know more when the Broncos make their next five cuts on Tuesday and, from there, what happens on the final cut day a week later.
