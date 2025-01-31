3 Local Stars to Bring Speed & Playmaking to Broncos' WR Corps
As the free agency and the NFL draft approach, the Denver Broncos are looking to surround quarterback Bo Nix with additional offensive weapons. While many top draft prospects hail from bigger programs, the Broncos have a strong pool of talent right in their backyard.
Here are three home-state players Denver should consider targeting in the late rounds.
Tory Horton | Colorado State
Horton, a standout wide receiver from Colorado State University, had an exceptional 2022 and 2023 season, recording 167 receptions, 2,267 receiving yards, and 18 touchdowns, two of which were of the punt return variety. He earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in both years.
Known for his ideal size, Horton excelled on the outside as an X-receiver and a speedy Z. He's also an excellent return man.
Unfortunately, Horton's 2024 season was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury. However, Jay Norvell, Horton's former coach, remains confident he will make a full recovery.
"His injury is season-ending, but he will fully recover and have his chance at the next level with the National Football League," Norvell said via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Draft Projection: Round 4
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Will Sheppard | Colorado
Sheppard is a dynamic 6-foot-2 receiver known for his ability to high-point the ball and consistently make contested catches. Despite playing only one season at Colorado, he totaled 48 receptions, 621 yards, and six touchdowns.
Sheppard's statistics may not jump off the page, but his highlight-reel catches — like a diving 47-yard touchdown against UCF and a one-handed fade touchdown against Arizona — showcase his immense potential.
Sheppard is a mismatch nightmare but could be a productive player at the next level. With his skill set similar to that of Courtland Sutton, Sheppard may even serve as a potential replacement.
Sutton is entering the final year of his contract and could command up to $25 million a year, which might be too rich for the Broncos, especially with him turning 30 next season.
Draft Projection: Round 3
Jimmy Horn Jr. | Colorado
Horn is a lightning-fast receiver who has been showcasing game-changing speed during recent Shrine Bowl practices, consistently creating separation. His shifty play style will makes him a challenge for defenders in man coverage.
Following Horn's outstanding performance during the recent Shrine Bowl practices, ESPN NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid named Jimmy Horn Jr. as one of eight "rising prospects" from the Shrine Bowl. Horn's strong ball skills have impressed many, and the former Colorado receiving threat reeled in an impressive touchdown catch during practice.
Draft Projection: Round 5 (and rising)
The Takeaway
While none of Colorado's homegrown talents carry a first-round grade, each has proven to be a game-changer at the college level. Horn stands out with his blazing speed, Sheppard offers prototypical NFL size, and Horton showcases impressive versatility.
These prospects will look to continue the legacy of successful homegrown talent, bringing their unique skills to the NFL stage. Perhaps the receiver-needy Broncos will take a flyer on one of these home-state stand-outs.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!