Broncos Nab Illinois WR Pat Bryant in Third Round of 2025 NFL Draft
After a trade-filled second round that led to running back RJ Harvey, the Denver Broncos stood pat in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and added another weapon to the offense, selecting Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant with the No. 74 overall pick.
Bryant was a four-year contributor for the Fighting Illini who caught 137 passes for 2,095 yards and 19 touchdowns across 46 games, averaging a career 15.3 yards per reception. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound wideout -- a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season -- ran a 4.61 forty-yard dash at February's Scouting Combine and was given a sixth-round projection by NFL.com draft guru Lance Zierlein.
"Three-year starter with ascending production and the potential to play inside and outside," Zierlein wrote. "Bryant has good size but lacks suddenness and pure vertical gas. What he lacks in explosiveness he makes up for with intelligent releases, physicality inside the route and elite ball skills. Bryant has average play strength but musters it all when competing for the catch. His body control and focus put him in position to win fade routes but his high-point talent often seals the deal. The ball skills are superior, but he needs to prove he can find ways to uncover against NFL press coverage to become more than a downfield target with backup value."
Bryant joins a crowded Broncos WR corps that includes Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, and Troy Franklin. He figures to push Mims and Vele for No. 2 duties behind Sutton while contributing along the edge in the running game.
"If you block, you get the rock," Bryant told reporters after being drafted.