Broncos Secure Top-Rated Punter in 2025 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos devoted its sixth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to its special teams unit, selecting Florida punter Jeremy Crawshaw with the 216th overall choice.
Crawshaw becomes the first punter drafted by the Broncos since Riley Dixon in 2016.
Crawshaw spent five seasons with the Gators during which he recorded a career 46.4 yards per punt across 190 boots. The 23-year-old Australia native is widely considered the top-rated punter in the 2025 class.
"Crawshaw will likely move in and become an immediate NFL starter with the potential to become a genuine field-position weapon," reads his pre-draft scouting report. "His combination of power, touch, and directional control makes him an ideal fit for teams emphasizing special teams play. The Australian's background actually works in his favor, bringing a different perspective to directional punting and spin control.
"His skill set particularly suits teams playing in outdoor stadiums where wind and weather management become crucial factors. The ability to execute multiple punt styles - from traditional bombs to rugby-style rollers - gives coordinators a versatile weapon for any situation. Crawshaw's experience holding on placekicks adds valuable roster flexibility.
"With his proven track record in high-pressure SEC environments and continued development throughout his college career, Crawshaw has positioned himself as the top punter in this draft class. His ceiling suggests a decade-plus career as a reliable NFL punter with Pro Bowl potential."
Crawshaw will compete with, and likely beat out, veteran P Matt Haack for the Broncos' starting job. Haack signed a one-year, $1.255 million contract with the club in March.
Crawshaw is the sixth player drafted by Denver, joining first-round defensive back Jahdae Barron, second-round running back RJ Harvey, third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant and defensive end Sai'Vion Jones, and fourth-round linebacker Que Robinson.