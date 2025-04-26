Broncos Land Alabama Pass-Rusher in 2025 NFL Draft
On Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos continued to buttress its already imposing defense, selecting Alabama pass-rusher Que Robinson with the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Robinson was a three-year contributor for the Crimson Tide who finished his collegiate career with 54 combined tackles (30 solo), 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two fumble recoveries while also playing special teams across 43 games. His senior campaign ended prematurely due to an elbow injury.
The 6-foot-4, 243-pound 'backer was given a fifth- to sixth-round projection by NFL.com draft guru Lance Zierlein.
"Fifth-year senior with a 'tweener' body type but glimpses of pro potential," Zierlein noted in his scouting profile. "Robinson played primarily on special teams until 2024. He’s long and athletic but might be too light for the edge. He needs more schooling and game reps to play off the ball. He can run the arc as an edge rusher and has the ability to mismatch guards as an off-ball blitzer or spy mobile quarterbacks. Robinson lacks physicality, but he has enough traits to warrant consideration as a four-phase special-teamer with developmental potential as a hybrid 3-4 linebacker."
If he sticks at EDGE, Robinson will begin as a backup on a crowded Broncos depth chart featuring entrenched starters Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper and promising reserves Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman.
Inside, he would have to contend with veteran incumbent Alex Singleton as well as prized free-agent acquisition Dre Greenlaw. Behind them in the pecking order are Drew Sanders, Justin Strnad, Levelle Bailey, and K.J. Cloyd.
Robinson is the third defensive prospect chosen by the Broncos in the 2025 Draft, joining first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron and third-round EDGE Sai’vion Jones.