Broncos Use Final Draft Pick on Skyscraping Tight End
The Denver Broncos put the finishing touches on their 2025 NFL Draft haul Saturday, selecting Utah tight end Caleb Lohner with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round.
A basketball-convert, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Lohner began his football career for the Utes in 2024, recording 54 receiving yards across four receptions -- all of which went for touchdowns. He also scored a two-point conversion.
"Following his lone football season, Lohner returned to the court where he finished out the basketball season with the Runnin' Utes," KSL.com noted. "He averaged 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in just 9.9 minutes per game for 22 appearances."
Lohner, who ran a 4.60 forty-time at his Pro Day, slides into a top-heavy Broncos TE room led by prized free-agent signing Evan Engram. Behind Engram on the depth chart are Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, and Thomas Yassmin.
Lohner was the third offensive player drafted by the Broncos, joining second-round running back RJ Harvey and third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant. The club also selected defensive back Jahdae Barron in Round One, defensive end Sai'Vion Jones in Round 3, linebacker Que Robinson in Round 4, and punter Jeremy Crawshaw in Round 6.