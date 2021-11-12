The Denver Broncos went into Dallas and shocked the NFL world by utterly laying waste to America's Team. Denver's 30-16 upset victory over Dallas marked its second straight win.

If the Broncos can defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday, it'll not only give the team a three-game winning streak entering their Week 11 bye, but it'd complete a clean sweep of the NFC East in 2021.

Will the Broncos handle their business vs. the Eagles? Was last week a mirage? Have the Broncos — to quote Teddy Bridgewater — 'taken the cheese' and bought into their own headlines?

Let's go around the table to see what Mile High Huddle's staff of experts see unfolding in Week 10.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 6-3: The Broncos put together arguably their most consistent game under Vic Fangio against Dallas but the question now is, how can the Broncos build on it and show some more consistency? Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is what is he is as a passer but he can hurt the Broncos if allowed to escape the pocket and use his legs. The big fear is Hurts could exploit Denver's mediocre run defense and find TE Dallas Goedert. The Eagles defense isn't what it was, but the M.A.S.H. unit that is their offensive line has its work cut out for them. Ultimately, the O-line finds a way. Hurts keeps it close, but Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams combine for 175 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Bridgewater throws for another as the Broncos play efficient football and sweep the NFC East.

Pick: Broncos 31, Eagles 24

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 4-5: After the big win in Dallas, Broncos Country can be heard screaming, 'It's alive!' Yes, indeed there is some life back in these previously deceased Broncos, but the team has to follow it up by beating a sneaky Eagles opponent. All told, it'll come down to play-calling, execution, and energy on Sunday. Luckily, all three will happily coincide for Fangio's squad, powered by another tackle-breaking 100-yard performance from Williams as the Broncos improve to 6-4 entering the bye.

Pick: Broncos 28, Eagles 13

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 5-4: The execution on offense and defense against the Cowboys was the best I've seen from the Broncos in a very long time. The issue is, that level of play hasn’t been consistent this season, which begs the question: can Denver do it again against the Eagles? If so, the Broncos should again win by a wide margin. However, throughout the season, the body of work of Fangio's coaching staff would imply that last week was an aberration. For that reason, I still have doubt that the Broncos can play well week in and week out. Do it again on Sunday and It will change my mind. The Broncos' keys to winning are containing the Eagles' run game, including Hurts, while getting their own running game going. Williams will have another big game by crossing the 100-yard rushing mark again, but the Broncos fail to stop the Eagles' rushing attack. The Broncos lose a close game on Sunday.

Pick: Eagles 17, Broncos 13

Zach Hicks (@HicksZach2) 4-5: The Broncos are riding high after a blowout victory over the Cowboys. The biggest issue for this next game is whether the defense can continue its strong performance of late. I expect Fangio to be aggressive against the young Hurts and try to rattle him early. On the other side, this should be a big game Jerry Jeudy and the other underneath options in the passing game.

Pick: Broncos 23, Eagles 20

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 5-4: Nobody expected the Broncos to romp all over the Cowboys last week, though (shoutout to) our Kenneth Booker did predict a win. I was speechless. It was inexplicable. Only just now emerging from my Walter White-esque fugue state, I'm not gonna lie: I struggle to anticipate what version of the Broncos we're going to see on Sunday vs. Philly. Will it be the downtrodden, can't-catch-a-break Broncos from Weeks 4-7? Or will it be the amped-up, hyper-intense, and disciplined squad from Dallas? I'm guessing the Broncos will check in somewhere in the middle, which gives the underrated Eagles a real shot to steal a win at Mile High. However, if OC Pat Shurmur indeed had an epiphany last week and realized Denver's blueprint for success, we'll see the reigning NFL Rookie of the Week build on his first 100-yard game and produce his second. After a lackluster first half of the season, and fresh off the reserve/COVID-19 list, TE Noah Fant goes off as the Eagles sleep on the threat he poses, while LB Kenny Young fully arrives as this team's lead-dog defensively and notches 10 combined tackles. Hurts is harassed and sacked more than he's used to as the Broncos produce a win that more closely resembles the victory over Washington.

Pick: Broncos 24, Eagles 17

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 5-4: Picking the Broncos this week is akin to cooking dinner after burning your hand on the stove. Repeatedly. In the third degree. Nevertheless, Philadelphia — like the Giants, Jaguars, Jets, and Football Team before them — are an inferior team to Denver, which demonstrated its potential in its stunning victory at Dallas. Such was said in the months prior, but if the Broncos are true playoff contenders, they will take care of business against an overwhelmed rookie head coach and an erratic sophomore quarterback, against a pass defense that literally cannot force incompletions — in the friendly confines of Mile High, to boot. This is the biggest test of the season for a suddenly emotion-filled Vic Fangio, who must prove the Cowboys thrashing wasn't merely a torturous mirage. He should. But ... y'know, we've all seen this movie. Let's just hope I won't require (proverbial) skin grafts.

Pick: Broncos 27, Eagles 19

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 5-4: The Broncos are riding a winning streak? Again? Who is this team? When almost everyone was counting Denver out after trading Von Miller, this team pulls everyone back in and plays its best game of the season. The Eagles are no gimme but the Broncos should be able to run the ball enough to dictate on offense and play complementary ball. Can Denver out-scheme Hurts and how he wins on the ground after losing so badly to the last super mobile quarterback it faced in Lamar Jackson? The Broncos defense will ultimately do enough with the offense playing ball-control football.

Pick: Broncos 26, Eagles 24

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 5-4: The Broncos and Eagles are evenly matched per Football Outsiders' DVOA, and while Philly hasn't won as many games, the team is capable of moving the ball on offense and its defense can make plays. The way the Broncos played against the Cowboys this past week gives fans reasons for hope, however. I admit to being a bit skeptical, given we aren't far removed from that four-game stretch in which the Broncos struggled. While I don't expect a blowout win over Philly, I am cautiously optimistic that the Broncos pull out a close one.

Pick: Broncos 23, Eagles 20

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 6-3: If the Broncos hope to sweep the NFC East with a third-straight win on Sunday against the Eagles, Fangio must shut down Goedert, who’s a safety blanket for Hurts. Otherwise, it could be a long day. Eagles' LB Devin Taylor returns to Denver after playing at CU and will be a leading tackler in this game. Run the ball, Coach Shurmur, and don’t stop, or there could be an upset at home. Ultimately, it's an ugly win for Denver, but it still counts.

Pick: Broncos 23, Eagles 17

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 5-4: If the Broncos can't contain Hurts and the Eagles' dynamic rushing attack, this game could be a heck of a lot closer than it should be. The Eagles aren't very good, and much like the first three weeks of the season, the Broncos should dominate this game from front to back. Offensively, the middle of the field should be easy to attack in the quick passing game, so look for Jeudy and Fant to have a big game should Coach Shurmur attack the most vulnerable area of a weak defense.

Pick: Broncos 27, Eagles 24

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 5-4: The Broncos are able to build off their win against the Cowboys, primarily with their running game. Denver's defense plays strongly and mostly shuts down the Eagles' offense. Denver wins with another two scores and over 150 yards from its ground game.

Pick: Broncos 27, Eagles 13

