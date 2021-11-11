The first of many accolades to come for Javonte Williams.

The Denver Broncos are still riding high after dominating the Dallas Cowboys last week — despite being 10-point underdogs — plowing the opponent into the turf 30-16.

The tip of the spear for Denver? Rookie running back Javonte Williams.

For his break-out performance, Williams earned NFL Rookie of the Week honors, it was announced on Thursday.

In Week 9, Williams set career highs in Dallas with 17 carries for 111 yards (6.5 avg.), becoming the first Broncos rookie to rush for north of 100 yards in a single game since Phillip Lindsay back in 2018.

Making Williams' coming-out-party all the more impressive were his grip of explosive runs. The rookie registered five totes of 10-plus yards in what was the first 100-yard rushing game of his young career.

Selected by the Broncos in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft, Williams has appeared in all nine games thus far and has stacked 95 carries for 466 yards (4.9 avg.) with one rushing touchdown, plus 22 receptions for 135 yards and another score.

Among NFL rookie leaders, Williams ranks third in rushing yards and carries and sixth in yards per attempt. He played his college ball at North Carolina and due to sharing a backfield with New York Jets' rookie running back Michael Carter, 'Pookie' entered the NFL with very little wear and tear on his tires.

Suffice to say, Williams is meeting and exceeding the expectations of those around him. The scary thought (for opponents) is that he could be even better.

“He’s definitely met my expectations, and he can definitely be better," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said on Wednesday. "We all can be better. It’s great to see him having the success that he’s having. It’s just a taste of what it can be and what’s out there for him."

This kid still has plenty of tread left and if Week 9 was any indication, Williams is just getting warmed up. Here's to hoping offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has eyes to recognize Williams' hot hand and is more committed to riding him moving forward.

After this week's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, the Broncos will enter their bye. From there, Denver will play five AFC West games in its remaining seven games of the season and nothing helps soften up stingy opponents like young, fresh bell-cow with everything to prove.

