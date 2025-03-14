Broncos Offer Early Look at New Free Agents' Jersey Numbers
The Denver Broncos had an active first three days of free agency, signing four players from outside the building and re-signing several of their own. The NFL's new league year opened on Wednesday, allowing the Broncos to officially consummate these deals by putting pen to paper.
Cut to Thursday, and it was time for photo ops and a little media exposure via the team website, where we got an early look at which jersey numbers the new Broncos might be rocking. To wit:
- Evan Engram | TE | No. 1
- Dre Greenlaw | LB | No. 57
- Talanoa Hufanga | S | No. 9
- Trent Sherfield | WR | No. 5
Full caveat: we don't know for sure that Engram will be wearing No. 1 or that any of these new Broncos' numbers are locked already. The No. 1 is the generic jersey teams use for a new player in whom they're unsure of what the number will be.
Engram wore No. 17 in Jacksonville and 88 in New York. Broncos wideout Devaughn Vele rocks the No. 17 currently, but there are a few numbers in the teens available, like 12 and 13.
I could see Engram looking good in a 13, but while that's viewed by many as a lucky number, some view it as unlucky. Or, as is shown in the image above, he could rock the No. 1 because it's available, and what player isn't No. 1 in his own mind?
There's a caveat on Greenlaw, too. The No. 57 is currently possessed by Broncos linebacker K.J. Cloyd, but it's nothing a few sheckles couldn't resolve. And perhaps that conversation has already been had via text or phone.
Hufanga rocked No. 29 in San Francisco, but that number is soundly owned by nickel cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian in Denver. I could see Hufanga saying, 'Hey, just cut it in half," and rocking the No. 9.
In full transparency, these numbers aren't official until they're listed on the Broncos website, which they aren't yet. We'll know in due time, but it might not be until OTAs roll around and these free agents get their first contact with their new teammates in the Broncos locker room where the true negotiations begin.
