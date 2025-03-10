Broncos Free Agency Tracker: Latest Updates & Rumors
The starting gun has fired around the NFL. The 'legal tampering window' opened on Monday, allowing teams to begin negotiating with outside free agents.
A team like the Denver Broncos can agree to terms on a contract with a free agent, which is then consummated on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year officially opens. The rumor mill is cranking out buzz left and right and we'll track those with credible sources.
This article is to keep you up to date on the actual signings the Broncos have made and will make.
It started with a flurry of extensions on Sunday.
Re-Signings
Jarrett Stidham | QB: Stidham got $12 million over two years with $7 million guaranteed.
Mitchell Fraboni | LS: The Broncos kept their long-snapper of the past three seasons in the fold with a three-year extension.
D.J. Jones | DT: We knew there was interest in re-signing Jones, but the Broncos exceeded the expected market for his services, signing him to a three-year deal worth $13 million annually
Matt Peart | OT: The Broncos re-signed the swing tackle on a two-year deal, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
Signings
Talanoa Hufanga | S: The Broncos have agreed to terms with the former San Francisco safety on a three-year deal worth up to $45 million.
Dre Greenlaw | LB: The Broncos reportedly signed the former San Francisco linebacker to a three-year, $35 million deal, per Ian Rapoport.
Departures
Javonte Williams | RB: The former Broncos starting running back is joining the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year, $3 million deal, per Tom Pelissero.
Zach Wilson | QB: The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million in Miami.
Cody Barton | LB: The former Broncos linebacker signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Tennessee.
Tremon Smith | CB: The Broncos lost their special teams "flyer" to Houston on a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.
Riley Dixon | P: The Broncos won't be returning all three specialists this year, as Dixon took a three-year, $6 million deal with Tampa Bay.
Rumor Mill
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, tight end Evan Engram will visit with the Broncos on Monday. That visit lasted all day, but no announcement on a deal has been made yet as of Tuesday morning.
