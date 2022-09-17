The Denver Broncos are gearing up for their Week 2 home debut vs. the Houston Texans. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett's near-paranoid approach the preseason — resting 99% of starters — seemingly backfired on him as the team not only opened the season on very sloppy and unfocused footing, but it also suffered a number of key injuries in Week 1.

One of the casualties in Seattle was starting right guard Quinn Meinerz, who suffered a hamstring injury 18 snaps into the game and is expected to miss at least a couple of games. Replacing Meinerz in the starting lineup is veteran Graham Glasgow, but the Broncos now need someone reliable to serve as the swing-guard backup.

On Saturday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that the Broncos are 'elevating' guard Netane Muti from the practice squad for Sunday's action vs. the Texans.

"With RG Quinn Meinerz out, Broncos are elevating OG Netane Muti from practice squad per source. Like Hinton, Muti had injury that prevented him from making 53-man roster. Muti makes 8 OLinemen (Billy Turner may sit one more week) and Broncos can dress 48 instead of 46," Klis tweeted.

A third-year pro, Muti was well on his way to earning a 53-man roster spot before an untimely training camp injury snuffed out all of his momentum. The Broncos waived him at the final roster cut-downs and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Since arriving as a sixth-round pick out of Fresno State in 2020, Muti has appeared in 19 NFL games for Denver, starting four. He's a powerful guard and showed a propensity for Hackett's zone blocking scheme during offseason training, especially with how quickly he was getting off the ball.

New NFL rules allow the Broncos to 'elevate' two practice squad players each gameday. Following the game in question, the team can place those two elevations back on the practice squad without exposing them to the waiver wire.

On a player's third 'elevation,' though, the team can still send him back to the practice squad but he'll have to pass through waivers. This will be Muti's first gameday elevation.

