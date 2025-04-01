Broncos Exec Leaks Exciting News on Iconic '77 Throwback Uniforms
The Denver Broncos overhauled their uniform design last year, and the fanbase was mostly thrilled with what the team dubbed the 'Mile High Collection.' Easily the favorite of the new designs was the '77 Throwback uniform, which hearkened back to the old days of the Orange Crush defense.
The catch? Denver could only roll out the Throwback uniforms and the 'Legacy Blue' helmet with the iconic D twice last year, so the targets chosen were the long-time AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
However, team president Damani Leech revealed on Monday at the annual league meetings that the Broncos will have the prerogative of wearing the alternate Throwbacks twice as much in 2025, as well as other liberating uniform combinations.
"Definitely love the throwbacks. I don’t know if you guys heard, but we just refreshed the policy, and so now we’ll be able to wear alternate uniforms four times during the regular season," Leech said. "So that will be great. More opportunities to wear the throwbacks, but also more versatility with the helmets. So as an example, we could wear our white helmets with orange-on-orange pants and jerseys. So things like that will just add more flexibility to the closet and hopefully be exciting for the players but also for the fans.”
The best 'new' design of the Mile High Collection was arguably the white 'Snow-Capped' D helmet with the new 'Midnight Blue' jersey and pants, as seen on the Broncos in living color vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.
That additional two-game dispensation for the Throwbacks came out of the annual NFL meetings. The Broncos absolutely are of a mind to have more freedom in switching uniforms as often as they wish to keep each game unique and interesting for fans.
“I think as it was introduced today ever so diplomatically, it was that uniforms are important. One way or another basically everyone in the room [wanted an expansion of the alternate uniforms]," Leech told reporters. "I think everybody has an opinion on uniforms around the league. And they are [important]. They’re amazing. I think the cadence of our games of once a week allows them to have a sense of weight and specialness to them, which is exciting. I think the fans love it and get excited about what the players are wearing that particular week.”
The novelty is cool for fans, sure. But that novelty is compounded and then sythesized into something excitingly different when the uniforms are actually awesome.
That's what the Throwbacks are. And the more the modern-day Broncos Country denizens see those uniforms on the field, the more the team might be influenced over time to perhaps reimagine their primary uniforms and revert back to the old standard.
You never know.
