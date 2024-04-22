Broncos Unveil New Uniform Designs Featuring a Whopping 10 Combinations
After much ado and a well-spring of fan excitement, the Denver Broncos unveiled their new uniform design(s) on Monday morning. Dubbed the 'Mile High Collection,' the Broncos' new designs feature 10 uniform combinations.
The last big uniform change happened in 1997, marking the Broncos' back-to-back World Championships, which indelibly engrained that design in the minds and hearts of fans. The Mile High Collection is a bit more ambitious, as it "integrates elements of the Colorado landscape throughout the jerseys, helmets and pants while offering nine primary uniform combinations."
To quote the Broncos' press release again, "the new set" features "current logo and colors—Sunset Orange (home), Summit White (away) and Midnight Navy (alternate)—along with metallic satin helmets in navy (home/away) and white (alternate).
What will really excite fans is the throwback orange uniform that includes the "Legacy Blue 'D' helmet." Yes, the Broncos brought back the iconic Orange Crush era designs to be included in the Mile High Collection, with a bit of a modern spin on it.
“This has been a thoughtful, collaborative journey that’s involved us listening to voices throughout all of Broncos Country to design the Mile High Collection, our modern and inspirational new uniforms for the Denver Broncos,” President Damani Leech said. “We’re grateful for the engagement and creativity of ownership, the players, our business and football leadership, Nike and especially the best fans in the NFL during this process.
“As we honor the championship tradition of the Broncos, we’re also committed to innovation and growth during such a transformative time in franchise history. Our new uniforms—the Mile High Collection—boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home.”
It's an exciting time to be a Broncos fan. The hope is that these newly released designs, like the last major one in 1997, will be the herald of a new era for the Broncos.
There's a reason why Leech and the Broncos opted to sit on the uniform unveiling until draft week. Holding the No. 12 overall pick, if the Broncos are able to land their franchise quarterback of the future, combined with the new uniform looks, the coming years could look very different from the depressing environs and attire of the post-Super Bowl 50 era.
The Broncos categorize the new uniforms into two "closets." There's the 'Primary Closet' and the Throwback Closet.' The jerseys are developed on Nike’s Vapor F.U.S.E. Chassis, an innovative and sustainable performance fabric. Per the press release:
Primary Closet
- Helmets: The primary closet features two new helmets: a navy metallic satin finish (navy facemask) that pairs with both home & away jerseys and a white metallic satin finish (white facemask) to pair with the alternate jersey. An orange stripe of triangle clusters symbolizing Denver’s peak in elevation is featured from the base of the helmets to the middle of the crown.
The front helmet bumpers display an orange “5280” to mark Denver’s mile-high elevation and altitude advantage.
- Jersey colors: Maintaining the same primary colors of the Broncos’ brand identity, the home jerseys will be Sunset Orange, away jerseys will be Summit White and alternate jerseys will be Midnight Navy.
- Sleeve: Echoing the pant stripe, the sleeve caps show a mountain peak created from the linework within the Broncos’ primary masthead logo. The under sleeve includes three perforated triangles that recognize the thinning air at high elevation and need for increased oxygen. They also pay tribute to the iconic summit markers atop Colorado peaks.
- Nameplate: The font featured on the back nameplates is a nod to national parks signage located around Colorado. The rounded interior corners are a simplified look from the previous font.
- Numbers: Taking design cues from the previous uniform, the new look will take on a more classic block-style numbering.
- Neck tag: The outer neck tag is now a triangle label inspired by the iconography of summit markers found throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. The inner neck tag has “Broncos Country” emblazoned across the back along with “5280” embroidered vertically to represent the Broncos’ passionate fanbase and mile-high elevation.
- Pants: “5280” sits centered vertically on the stripe to mark Denver’s mile-high elevation and altitude advantage.
Throwback Closet
- Helmet: The Legacy Blue shell pairs with a white facemask and vertical orange stripe. The fan-favorite and iconic Denver ‘D’ logo originally introduced in 1968 will return to the Broncos’ uniform closet rotation for the first time on a Legacy Blue helmet since 1996.
- Jersey: The classic orange jersey features oversized white numbers with Legacy Blue trim on the front, back and top of the shoulders. A sleeve stripe sits at the shoulder mirroring the Legacy Blue trim from the numbers.
- Pants: The white pants include an orange and Legacy Blue stripe down the length of the pants.
- Socks: The socks include orange and Legacy Blue bands that align with the stripes of the jerseys and pants.
