Target Acquired: How Broncos can Exploit AFC West Rivals' Weak Spots
The AFC West is expected to be the toughest division in the NFL in 2025, just as it has been for the past several years. The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders all upgraded through free agency and the draft to make the race for the AFC West crown as tricky as possible for the Denver Broncos.
Luckily for the Broncos, each of their divisional foes still has a glaring weakness they can exploit on gameday to take back the AFC West. Let’s start with the reigning defending AFC champions.
Chiefs' Weakness: Offensive Tackle
It’s harder to pinpoint a weakness on a team that makes it to the AFC Championship game, but the Chiefs' offensive tackles must be brought into question until they prove they’re good enough. Drafting the Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simons is an upgrade, but he's coming off a significant knee injury.
Jawaan Taylor has been a liability at right tackle for a few years, jumping early, putting the Chiefs behind the eight ball, and Kingsley Suamataia was abysmal, allowing 14 pressures in only 195 snaps. The Chiefs also signed former San Francisco tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal with only 12 total starts.
Until we see the Chiefs' offensive tackles play at a higher level, they will be considered a concern.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Chargers' Weakness: Edge Rusher
With the release of Joey Bosa, who signed with the Buffalo Bills, the Chargers’ depth at edge rusher is very questionable. They re-signed former All-Pro Khalil Mack to a one-year, $18 million contract, but he is 34 and his production is not what it used to be, having recorded only six sacks last season.
Tuli Tuipulotu has some juice with 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble last year, but beyond him, there’s the aging Bud Dupree and a Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, who last played at Ole Miss in 2023 and hasn’t taken a single snap in the NFL. With Bosa gone, it’s hard to see much impact coming from this group in 2025 unless Mack and Dupree magically find the fountain of youth and return to their former glory.
Raiders' Weakness: Secondary
In free agency, the Raiders lost safeties Trevon Moehrig and Marcus Epps, along with cornerback Nate Hobbs, depleting an already enemic secondary. The Raiders did sign cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Darnay Holmes from Green Bay and New York, but they allowed a 97.6 and 90.6 passer rating, respectively.
The Raiders let Moehrig and Epps walk in favor of Isaiah Poal-Moa, who is dreadful in coverage, giving up a 132 passer rating, but he's good against the run. Vegas also added former Carolina Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn and drafted Iowa State corner Darien Porter, both of whom are solid additions.
Still, the Raiders can’t cover up the blemishes of the rest of the secondary that’s being held together by duct tape.
What it Means for the Broncos
These areas of weakness for the Broncos' AFC West rivals are very apparent, and they need to capitalize on them. The Broncos have the means to seize control of the AFC West, and this is the year to make the push and take the power back for the first time since 2015.
Recommended Articles
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!