Report: Broncos Fire Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica
In an unexpected move, the Denver Broncos have reportedly fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The move was confirmed closer to home by 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
The firing may have been preemptive with former New Orleans Saints interim Darren Rizzi now available.
"The Broncos have fired special teams coach Ben Kotwica, sources tell me and Mike Garafolo. With Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi available, that’s quickly a name that makes sense for Sean Payton. Would expect they speak to him, at the least," Rapoport posted on X.
The Broncos had a good season in the the third phase, finishing in the top 10 in many key categories, and first in punt return average. As Klis opined in his X post, however, there was the ignominious blocked field-goal attempt at Arrowhead Stadium when the Broncos had the Kansas City Chiefs dead to rights.
Was Alex Forsyth's shame the fault of the special teams coordinator? Or the offensive line coach Zach Strief? Obviously, Forsyth is the most accountable, but it did happen on Kotwica's side of the street.
It smacks more of a preemptive move to position for Rizzi, in all honesty. The Broncos' special teams have been very good since Kotwica arrived, and although there was the blocked kick at Arrowhead, there were plenty more triumphs, including the fake punt in Buffalo that saw punter Riley Dixon complete a pass to Marvin Mims Jr. to move the chains.
Rizzi joined Payton as Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. When Payton left, Dennis Allen was named head coach, and he promoted Rizzi to assistant head coach.
That's why Rizzi became the interim head coach this past season after Allen was jettisoned. Rizzi has been coaching in the NFL since 2009 and has held multiple special teams coordinator positions.
With Mike Westhoff stepping down to deal with a health issue, Payton might be on the hunt for a special teams coordinator he feels he can trust more. Time will tell how this resolves for the Broncos.
Meanwhile, happy trails to Kotwica. We hardly knew ye.
