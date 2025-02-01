Broncos Free Agency Primer: Three Best Safety Fits
After an incredible season in which the Denver Broncos finished with an astonishing 10 wins and a playoff berth, the future looks bright for a once directionless franchise. Bolstered with a strong coaching staff and a potential franchise quarterback for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 almost a decade ago, the time is nigh for the Broncos to build a team worthy of getting back into the mix as a perennial contender.
Denver’s roster exceeded expectations this past season, but there is still a lot of work to be done moving forward. Draft season is fully underway, as the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl have been in full swing this week, but free agency is right around the corner when the calendar turns to March.
Armed with roughly $35 million in cap space and the vast majority of building blocks in place for the foreseeable future, the Broncos should be able to be very active in free agency this offseason. Depth concerns are going to be a major focus, but there are some starting spots up for grabs as well.
One position that reared its head this past season as a sleeper roster need is safety. Should the Broncos be spenders at the safety position this offseason?
Let's examine.
Safeties Under Contract in 2025
Brandon Jones, PJ Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell, JL Skinner
Jones was a great find on the free agency market last offseason, taking a lead role as a starter after being featured in a rotation for the Miami Dolphins to start his career. He was one of the major cogs in the team’s defensive success this season, providing solid run support as well as getting his hands on a couple of takeaways to help set up the offense.
Locke, a fan favorite and upstart player, didn’t quite take enough steps as a starter to be relied upon and will still provide a solid depth piece to the roster moving forward. Turner-Yell was injured for the entire season and Skinner has yet to adapt to a role on the defense, mostly seeing time on special teams.
Free Agency Priority: High
The Broncos' safety room needs to be overhauled this offseason, particularly with a starting quality player that has range on the back end of the secondary as a single-high safety in Vance Joseph’s man-heavy scheme. They need to add reliable depth to the room, as well.
Unfortunately, a lot of the top options on the open market are likely going to either be outside of the team’s price range, given other needs on the roster, or have issues in coverage that are more glaring than desired.
The Broncos could be interested in the services of free agents like Justin Reid or Andre Cisco, who are projected to be at the top of the safety market when all is said and done, but I'm not sure the team will make a significant investment in the room at this time and opt for a cheaper veteran to fill the room out while using the draft to invest in for the future.
While it remains to be seen whether these players will be retained, three free agents fit the bill the Broncos should have eyes on.
Tre'von Moehrig | Las Vegas Raiders
Moehrig is a rangy safety who excels as a single-high player on the back end, who likes to take risks in coverage. His boom-or-bust mentality can lead to a lot of explosive plays going either way, but mostly toward the offense. When looking at players with at least 390 coverage snaps, he ranked 49th in coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus.
Perhaps surrounding Moehrig with a better supporting cast with an elite pass-rushing defensive line and cornerbacks like Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss on the outside can unlock the potential that made him a second-round draft pick in 2021. Moehrig should be a cheaper free agent who fills the exact need that the Broncos have alongside Jones.
Jevon Holland | Miami Dolphins
A do-it-all type of player that works better coming downhill from the second level and playing closer to the line of scrimmage, Holland would add a versatile chess piece to the back end of the Broncos' secondary and open up a bunch of coverage disguises for Joseph. While Holland isn’t great in coverage in the deep third of the field as a free safety, he has enough physicality to bang against tight ends in the box and can be an enforcer of sorts as a tackler.
Holland is likely going to be one of the more expensive players on the market this offseason, but his versatility could have defensive coordinators drooling for his services despite allowing 24 catches on 39 targets for 302 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.
Marcus Williams | Baltimore Ravens
This fit is your typical “veteran reunites with a former coach” signing that could be done on a bargain level, which makes a ton of sense for the Broncos this offseason. Williams took a big step back in 2024 after starting his career with six seasons of at least a 70.0 coverage grade per Pro Football Focus.
Williams, who turns 29 right at the beginning of the season, is right on the edge of the end of his career and could value returning to Sean Payton’s tutelage. He has enough range and physicality to start opposite Jones and allow the Broncos to keep developing Locke as a potential starter going forward.
