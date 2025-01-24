Broncos Linked to PFF's Third-Ranked Free Agent of 2025
The Denver Broncos enter 2025 with all of their premium draft picks and cap space to be buyers in free agency for the first time in many years. Given that the Broncos have answers at quarterback, offensive tackle, defensive line, and cornerback, most of their most pressing roster are at positions that typically cost less to sign, plus players on the open market or are drafted further down the board come April.
Thanks to GM George Paton's draft success, as well as the development of Sean Payton and company, the Broncos are arguably entering an offseason where the team could make a “luxury” acquisition to help springboard the team in the wake of a playoff appearance.
With cap space to play with and not many free agents of their own to re-sign, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver make a flashy signing this offseason. After Pro Football Focus already suggested the Broncos as the ideal landing spot for pending free-agent wide receiver Chris Godwin. PFF has now linked the Broncos with one of the premier free-agent defenders this offseason in Miami Dolphins safety Javon Holland
"After ranking among the top five safeties in PFF grading in two of his first three seasons, Holland experienced a dip in performance in 2024, earning a career-low 63.0 overall grade. Still just 25 years old and with an impressive early-career résumé, Holland will likely attract significant interest in the free-agent market. A key factor in Holland's decline may have been the absence of his former running mate, Brandon Jones, who joined Denver last offseason and had a career year. Reuniting the pair in Denver, which already boasts a top-five coverage unit, could elevate the Broncos' secondary to an elite level," Mason Cameron wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos defense ranked as one of the top five units in the NFL this past season across many key metrics. However, against elite offenses, the cracks on the defense were apparent.
Specifically, Denver lacked along the spine of the back seven. The Broncos' most apparent need on the defensive side of the ball is likely linebacker, but after some up-and-down play from safety P.J. Locke, it would not be at all surprising should the Broncos look to improve the starting safety spot across from Brandon Jones.
Ranked as PFF's third-best free agent this offseason, Holland would offer further matchup versatility along the Broncos’ defensive backfield and give them another stalwart player for the back seven. It should raise some suspicion for Denver to pay Holland coming off of the worst statistical season of his career, but switching defenses, instability in front of him on the defensive front, and missing time with injuries can explain the dip in production.
If Holland is looking for a contract in the range of Buddha Baker, Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James, or Antoine Winfield Jr., in the $18-plus million range, Denver might be wise to look elsewhere given Holland’s injuries and dip in play last season.
However, if Holland would be willing to play for a contract more similar to Jessie Bates III in Atlanta or Xavier McKinney in Green Bay, the Broncos should be interested in adding the young, talented defensive back to the defense.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!