Broncos Free Agency: Top-10 Tight Ends to Meet Immediate Needs
When it comes to the Denver Broncos' need for offensive playmakers, tight end stands out. The Broncos don't have a tight end who can do enough on the field to elevate the offense.
Nate Adkins has become a good blocker but looks more like a tight end/fullback hybrid type. Adam Trautman knows Sean Payton's system but is average at best and Lucas Krull hasn't developed.
It's clear the Broncos need to add a tight end in the offseason to help Bo Nix, but what does free agency have to offer? Let's first examine who my top 10 free-agent tight ends.
- Mike Gesicki
- Juwan Johnson
- Zach Ertz
- Austin Hooper
- Tyler Conklin
- Tommy Tremble
- Mo Alie-Cox
- Harrison Bryant
- Johnny Mundt
- John Bates
The top five tight ends are similar in one aspect: they're older players. Johnson is the only one who will be under the age of 30 this season, but he'll be 29. Do the Broncos necessarily want an older player on the roster?
The other tight ends are younger but aren't exactly a clear upgrade over Trautman. At best, replacing Trautman with one of the tight ends I've ranked sixth through 10th would be a lateral move.
Obviously, the Broncos will need to draft a tight end. They aren't going to find a player in free agency who can be a long-term contributor and elevate the offense.
However, it could still be helpful to add a tight end in free agency. But the Broncos would need to keep in mind that they can't overpay for a veteran, nor should they expect that veteran to be a game changer.
To that end, the Broncos will need to look for value unless they find a tight end who Sean Payton believes will fit the offense well. If necessary, the Broncos can cut Trautman to $2.5 million in cap space.
But when it comes to finding a long-term guy, the Broncos need to draft a tight end this offseason. The good news is that it's a strong tight end class, so the Broncos are in a great position to find that player who can provide a boost for the years to come.
