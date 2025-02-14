Broncos Free Agency: Top-10 Options to Upgrade Wide Receiver
As we talk about the Denver Broncos and their preparations for the 2025 offseason, we'll be focusing a lot on how they need more playmakers on offense. One position that the Broncos might consider is wide receiver — and it just so happens that a number of notable pass-catchers are set to hit free agency.
The question, though, is whether or not the Broncos will be aggressive in pursuing a wide receiver. Courtland Sutton enters the final year of his contract, Marvin Mims Jr. is good but not a clear No. 1 option, and the likes of DeVaughn Vele and Troy Franklin have a lot of room for improvement. All that being said, it's no guarantee the Broncos will go after a top name in free agency.
Let's first examine my top 10 wide receivers set to become unrestricted free agents. Remember that the list does not include restricted free agents, or wide receivers other teams might cut before the start of the 2025 league year.
- Tee Higgins
- Darius Slayton
- Amari Cooper
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Chris Godwin
- Stefon Diggs
- Keenan Allen
- Brandin Cooks
- Mike Williams
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
You'll notice that most of the receivers on the list are older, some who may still have something to offer but none who are at the level they were in their prime. Because the Broncos want to get younger at the position, it's hard to see them targeting a receiver who is in his 30s.
Higgins, of course, leads the way among the younger receivers, but his price point is another question. Higgins isn't likely to surpass Justin Jefferson, who is the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, but are there teams that would be willing to pay him a salary that puts him in the top five? Higgins is talented, but he has an injury history, and it's worth asking if he should be paid that much.
Westbrook-Ikhine is coming off a season in which he scored nine touchdowns but had just 32 receptions. He's best viewed as a red-zone threat, which may not be what the Broncos want.
What the Broncos are likely to look for in free agency is a receiver who does a good job with blocking but offers plenty as a pass-catcher. The Broncos kept Lil'Jordan Humphrey around last season because of his blocking ability but he didn't offer much otherwise. Humphrey will be an unrestricted free agent and might not be re-signed.
One name to keep an eye on is Allen Lazard, should the New York Jets release him. If Lazard is cut, the Broncos might kick the tires despite his age because they reportedly had interest in him last offseason.
There could also be some young receivers who will become free agents and could be an upgrade over Humphrey, but wouldn't come at a high price point. That might be the type of receiver the Broncos want to sign in free agency.
When it comes to receivers and free agency, though, Broncos fans might not want to get their hopes up for a notable name. Instead, they should expect that the Broncos seek to upgrade the room by looking for value in free agency and keeping an eye on the upcoming draft for more help.
