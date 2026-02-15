Broncos Could Sign Veteran WR; Better Trade Options Exist

Mike Evans is the best wide receiver scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency. The Denver Broncos have a staggering need at wide receiver this offseason.

As such, Pro Football Network identified the Broncos as a top landing spot for six-time Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans, who appears unlikely to return to the Buccaneers in 2026.

"Like the Steelers, the Denver Broncos are also a playoff team with a big-bodied WR1, the player in this case being Courtland Sutton. However, the latter are closer to being a Super Bowl-caliber team, seeing as though they made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game before falling short this postseason," PFN's Jacob Infante wrote on Feb. 11.

"Troy Franklin looks the part of a good complementary weapon for Sutton, but the Broncos could use a little more firepower on offense to get them over the hump. With nearly $29 million in cap space, Denver has enough wiggle room to make a move work if it so chooses."

Evans, 32, is entering his 13th NFL season and perhaps his first outside of Tampa Bay, where he's accumulated 866 receptions for 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns while earning two All-Pro selections and winning Super Bowl LV.

Evans was limited to only eight appearances in 2025 due to a significant hamstring injury.

League insider Tony Pauline reported last month there's "less than a 50-50 chance" that Evans re-signs with the Bucs ahead of next season.

"At 31 years of age, Evans has struggled with injury in the past two seasons and played in just eight games last year, catching 30 passes. Those I’ve spoken with over the past week believe it’s less than 50-50 the veteran wideout re-signs with Tampa and that his career with the Buccaneers is likely finished. He’d like to go to a contender and win another title," Pauline wrote on Jan. 29.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Better Trade Options Exist

While the 6-foot-5 Evans certainly would benefit the Broncos -- even as a strict red-zone threat -- the team could (and should) aim much higher to improve the supporting cast around franchise quarterback Bo Nix.

On the trade market, Denver can potentially find upgrades in the Jets' Garrett Wilson, Atlanta's Drake London, New Orleans' Chris Olave, and Miami's Jaylen Waddle. Any of those players (provided they become available) are better than not just what the Broncos currently have, but what Evans offers at this juncture of his career.

Broncos CEO Greg Penner promised the team would be "opportunistically aggressive" in adding to the collective talent pool this offseason. This is an area where Penner must feel comfortable opening the pursesprings and parting with draft capital to faciliate a deal.