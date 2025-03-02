Broncos Free Agency: Top-10 DL to Bolster the Position
When one examines the Denver Broncos roster, one could point to the interior defensive line as a strength in 2024. However, what has been a strength could become a weak point if the Broncos don't address the D-line this offseason.
Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach are all entering the final year of their respective contracts. While Allen has a good chance to get an extension, the other two might not, and with D.J. Jones being an unrestricted free agent, the Broncos need to add more talent up front.
The Broncos could add an interior defender in free agency. Let's start with my top 10 unrestricted free-agent interior defenders.
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Osa Odighizuwa
- Tershawn Wharton
- Milton Williams
- Poona Ford
- Javon Kinlaw
- Calais Campbell
- Jarran Reed
- B.J. Hill
- Adam Butler
The top five names on the list are likely to be the most sought-after players in free agency. How high prices get is another question. None of the five are elite, but all could get into the second tier of salaries.
While the Broncos arguably have the resources available to sign a defensive lineman to second-tier money, the question is whether they should spend like that. There are two things to keep in mind here.
First, the Broncos have other holes to fill on the team and some are likely to be filled in free agency. On defense, linebacker and safety are likely to be addressed there. The Broncos could also think about signing an offensive playmaker.
Second, there's the guy already on the roster who could be in line for a lot of money: Allen.
Looking at the current salaries for veterans, Allen is down in the second tier, but he's shown he's a top-tier defensive lineman. It's hard to argue that he won't be in position to demand money that would put him in the top 10 interior defenders. That means an average-per-year salary of at least $23M — a considerable raise over his current APY salary of $15.25M.
In other words, I wouldn't count on the Broncos spending big on the defensive line if they're planning on paying Allen. That doesn't mean they ignore free agency, but it more likely means they'll look for value in free agency rather than swinging big.
And it may be better for the Broncos to draft an interior defender early, given that it would give them a younger talent who would be on a cost-controlled salary. One need only look at the Philadelphia Eagles to notice how they frequently draft interior defenders and the results they usually get.
Perhaps the Broncos do surprise and spend big on a free-agent defensive lineman. However, with a payday looming for Allen and the draft likely to be a place where the Broncos can find a quality player, they'll likely be content with a lower-cost free agent instead.
