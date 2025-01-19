Broncos' Full Slate of 2025 NFL Draft Picks | First Look
The Denver Broncos overachieved in 2024. They were the sleeper that no one saw coming.
It's safe to say that NFL opponents won't be overlooking the Broncos in 2025. This team needs to get better and stronger with a successful offseason haul in both free agency and the NFL draft.
The Broncos have a full complement of draft picks this year. Keep in mind, Denver traded its fifth-round pick this year to the Miami Dolphins as part of the Bradley Chubb deal.
However, the Broncos have three sixth-rounders this year because they swapped their seventh-round pick for a sixth in the Albert Okwuegbunam trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and picked up another sixth in the Baron Browning deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
Denver upgraded its original seventh-rounder for a sixth by parting with Okwuegbunam and added another by trading a player from a position in which the team had a log jam. The Browning trade worked out because it opened the door for Nik Bonitto to turn in an All-Pro season with 13.5 sacks and gave the Broncos another sixth-round draft pick.
On the heels of the NFL solidifying No. 20 as the Broncos' draft slot this coming spring, here's a look at the team's selections, with a little help from prosportstransactions.com and nflmockdraftdatabase.com. Please note, however, that the specific slots of the late-round picks are projections as the compensatory picks have yet to be announced by the NFL.
- Round 1 (20)
- Round 2 (51)
- Round 3 (85)
- Round 4 (120)
- Round 6 (189)
- Round 6 (195 via AZ)
- Round 6 (204 via PHI)
What will the Broncos do in the first round? The team's biggest needs are arguably on the offensive side of the ball, including running back, tight end, and wide receiver, as well as some holes on the defensive line, inside linebacker, and the secondary.
With a projected $48 million in salary-cap space, too, it'll be interesting to see how it all shakes out. Free agency will take place first, which should allow the Broncos to fill the most immediate roster holes, freeing them up to cultivate a best-player-available philosophy when the draft rolls around.
Keep in mind, the placement of the Broncos' late-round picks are projected for now. But we at least know that Denver has three sixth-rounders this year, one of which is its original pick, with the other two arriving via trade.
