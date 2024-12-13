Broncos' Garett Bolles Extension Speaks Volumes to New Team Culture
Denver Broncos GM George Paton has been busy in 2024, having extended four of the team's most important players: cornerback Patrick Surtain ll, offensive guard Quinn Mienerz, outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper, and now left tackle Garett Bolles.
There’s a clear culture change in Dove Valley as the Broncos have prioritized re-signing their draft picks instead of going big-game hunting in free agency. The philosophy of building through the draft has served the Broncos well in recent years.
Paton has hit on guys like Meinerz, Surtain, and Cooper and given them contract extensions, which sends an essential message to the rest of the locker room: work hard, and you will be rewarded. Bolles, in particular, has grown in his eight years with the Broncos to become one of the top offensive tackles in the league.
Bolles has an 88.7 pass-blocking grade via Pro Football Focus, which is good for fourth in the NFL, helping to earn him a second extension with Denver, a four-year deal worth $82 million, with $42 million guaranteed. The Broncos are rewarding hard work and dedication, and his teammates will take notice and push themselves to be great.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Paton are fostering a culture where they protect and support the players they’ve drafted and pay them when they’ve earned it. It makes things easier when you hit on a first-round quarterback, which Denver has with Bo Nix, who is playing on a rookie deal, allowing Paton to pay the Broncos' foundational pieces.
A few Broncos will be up for extensions soon, like rush linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive end Zach Allen, who have been phenomenal contributors to one of the top defensive units in the league. Paton would be wise to approach both parties on extending their contracts while the Broncos are in a competitive window.
Securing foundational players has become a priority of this Broncos regime, and the shift to that culture will lead to a wealth of success in the future. If Paton can continue to lock down Denver’s top players going forward, he will likely garner a lucrative extension himself from the Walton/Penner ownership group.
We’re seeing the Broncos cultivate a winning mentality on and off the field, something that hasn’t been present since Peyton Manning haunted team headquarters. With an outstanding rookie quarterback and money to spend, the Broncos will be competitive for many years to come.
