Garett Bolles Slams Teddy Bridgewater's Critics After 3-0 Start

The Denver Broncos are 3-0 on the heels of the team's 26-0 shutout over the New York Jets. While some will point to Denver's three opponents this year sitting at a combined 0-9 record, the reality is, the Broncos have handled their business and the teams they're supposed to beat.

One of the reasons for that is the continued solid play from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater once again played an efficient brand of football, finishing Week 3 19-of-25 for 235 yards and a QB rating of 104.6.

The veteran signal-caller was sacked twice but when under pressure, he continued to show great poise and improvisational skills defying his pre-Denver reputation. After the game, All-Pro left tackle Garett Bolles went to bat for Teddy with a message for the quarterback's doubters.

“Quit doubting Teddy, man. I love Teddy dearly," Bolles said. "Let me tell ya’ll something. I was in Minnesota and we went to dinner when we went out there, and I saw how his mind is and I got to talk to him. And how he went through his reads, you know, he’s a dog, man. The man can come in here and win the team over and continue to do the things that he’s going to do. I love protecting his blind side."

Bolles loves everyone "dearly" but he obviously forged a special connection with Bridgewater after the QB invited him out to a one-on-one dinner in Minneapolis with the Broncos in town to face the Vikings for preseason Game 1. That was the first a quarterback had singled him out for such love and appreciation and it meant a lot to Bolles.

Bridgewater is playing like a QB who recognizes that, after a failed year in Carolina where he was paid to be 'The Guy,' this shot in Denver could be his last to proving he belongs as an NFL starting quarterback. He's playing with intensity and that 'dog' mentality Bolles spoke to, which trickles down to all of Teddy's teammates.

The players can't help but rally behind him and go to war.

"You know, being with him, and watching him do his thing," Bolles said, "The dude is composed back there. He knows exactly where to throw the ball. I’m telling you right now man, he’s a dangerous threat. If we do whatever we can to keep his jersey fresh, we’re hard to beat.”

The Broncos can't get out of the way of the injury bug and eventually those personnel losses to the starting lineup will come out in the wash. For now, the Broncos are 3-0 and Bridgewater is the first reason why.

If Teddy can vanquish Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens next week, fans will truly know whether this undefeated start is the genuine article or perhaps fool's gold.

