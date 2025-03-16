Report: Broncos 'Gush' Over QB Prospect After Attending Workout
The Denver Broncos re-signed Jarrett Stidham to back up Bo Nix, but they're still likely looking at adding two more quarterbacks to compete. The Broncos could look at a pair of rookies or another cheap veteran and a rookie, but they may have tipped their hand in having shown interest in a quarterback prospect.
Taylor Elgersma is a Canadian quarterback who played for Wilfrid Laurier University. In 2024, he won the Hec Crighton Trophy, the Canadian equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
Elgersma came onto the scene after being invited to the Senior Bowl, where he had a solid showing while adapting to significant changes from Canadian Football to the American version. He threw at the University of Buffalo’s pro day, where he reportedly had a good throwing session.
Tony Pauline of SportsSkeeda reported that the Broncos met with Elgersma.
"He met with the Denver Broncos, and offensive quality control coach Logan Kilgore gushed over the Canadian prospect," Pauline wrote.
Pauline went on to share some feedback on how Elgersman looked during the workout Denver observed.
“During a 30-minute throwing session, Elgersma displayed the same strong arm he showed off in Mobile and hit on just about all his passes," Pauline wrote. "The Big signal caller also stood out during interviews. Teams were impressed with the way Elgersma handled himself and how sharp he was answering questions.”
The Broncos are out on taking a quarterback high in the draft as they look to build around Nix, but they could be looking at one late to develop into a backup at the very least. Elgersma would fit that bill. He's relatively unknown and will have to make many adjustments for the NFL, even more than most quarterbacks entering the league, as he adjusts to how the game is played in the U.S.A.
In 2024, Elgersma threw for 4,252 yards and 35 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. He has 10,547 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions in his career. He also has solid rushing numbers, with 49 attempts in 2024 for 245 yards and seven touchdowns.
Elgersma is projected to be a late-round draft pick at best, but he will most likely go undrafted, and teams will pursue him as a priority free agent. If Sean Payton wants a project to work on while developing Nix, the Broncos can’t land a bigger one than Elgersma.
