Report: Broncos Add Offensive Line Coach to 2025 Staff
The Denver Broncos have added a new member to Sean Payton's coaching staff.
9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Thursday that the Broncos hired Chris Morgan as their assistant offensive line coach for the 2025 season.
A Colorado native and former Buffaloes guard, Morgan boasts more than a decade of NFL coaching experience. He was an assistant with the Raiders (2009-2010), Washington (2011-13), Seattle Seahawks (2014), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2021), and the OL coach for the Atlanta Falcons (2015-2020) and Chicago Bears (2022-2024), where he also served last season as the run game coordinator.
In Denver, Morgan will work under OL coach Zach Strief and inherit a front-five that finished 2024 with an NFL-best 91.4 pass-blocking efficiency rating, according to Pro Football Focus. They also ranked at the top in ESPN's Run Block Win Rate.
"They were the only offensive line to allow fewer than 100 pressures on the season, surrendering 98 — including 14 sacks — on 649 snaps," PFF noted in January.
The group is returning all five starters along the line: left tackle Garett Bolles, left guard Ben Powers, center Luke Wattenberg, right guard Quinn Meinerz, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Meinerz earned first-team All-Pro honors last year while Bolles was named a Pro Bowl alternate.
"I think that really dictated the success we had this season," Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "Obviously the young quarterback going like this [up], but really in the trenches… You talk about sack differential. That’s what it’s all about. We were one of the best in the last 30 years. That’s pretty unique. We went from 27th in sacks allowed to third."
