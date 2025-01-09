Broncos Release First Injury Report for Wild Card Game vs. Bills
The Denver Broncos are remarkably healthy entering Sunday's Wild Card contest against the Buffalo Bills.
Every player — save for reserve offensive tackle Frank Crum, out with an illness — practiced Wednesday as the team began full-scale preparations for its first postseason appearance in nearly a decade.
Tight end Nate Adkins (abdomen) and running back Tyler Badie (back) were full practice participants while cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) and left guard Ben Powers (rest) were limited.
The Broncos will practice again on Thursday and Friday before announcing final game statuses. However, it's fair to assume they'll be at optimal strength for a showdown with the heavily favored Bills.
There's no worry of limping into the playoffs — neither literally or figuratively. The proverbial gait remains immaculate.
"The advantage of being an underdog is the element of playing loose. In a way, you don’t have anything to lose," quarterback Bo Nix said Wednesday. "Nobody’s got all this pressure on you, so you can go out there and play your best because nobody expects you to do well anyway. It’s cliché and it sounds cheesy, but most people, they literally didn’t expect us to be here so we might as well continue to not worry about those things. [We have to] do what we can do and just worry about ourselves. When we’ve done that this year, we’ve had good success, but it’s definitely not going to be easy."
