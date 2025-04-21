Report: Broncos Inquire About Bombshell NFL Draft Trade
The week of the 2025 NFL Draft is officially here. With the Denver Broncos possessing stability at head coach, general manager, and quarterback, the direction the brain trust goes with the team’s first selection — No. 20 overall — is uncertain considering their many viable pathways.
After last week’s conference call with NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah, conversations about Denver potentially trading down to No. 33 or No. 34 in a move with the Browns or Giants, respectively, appeared to be a legitimate option.
On the contrary, though, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday the Broncos are among the few teams making calls regarding a trade-up in the first round of the draft.
"There has been, however, a lack of teams willing to trade up -- at least so far. Denver is one of those: The Broncos have made inquiries about moving up in Round 1, according to sources," Schefter wrote. "But there aren't many others. This always could change when players start falling and teams are on the clock."
What might a trade-up look like? It depends entirely on how far the Broncos want to move and what prospect is available. With so many teams looking to move down, it could be argued this is a buyer’s market, but that doesn’t mean Denver will be getting a discount.
"On the other side of things, the Steelers (No. 21) are among the teams interested in moving back from their first-round slot," Schefter added. "That list also includes the Jaguars (5), Panthers (8), 49ers (11), Falcons (15), Seahawks (18), Buccaneers (19) and Vikings (24), who currently have four picks, the fewest any team."
Who may Denver be moving for? Given general manager George Paton’s comments that the club views the projected prospects in picks 10-20 to be relatively similar, the Broncos are likely aiming to secure one of the few true first-round grades on their big board.
Could the Broncos make an aggressive play for running back Ashton Jeanty if he falls past the Raiders at No. 6? Maybe despite landing Evan Engram, the Broncos could trade for tight ends Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland? Would Denver make a small move up to guarantee RB Omarion Hampton? Is there a dark horse such as pass rusher Mykel Williams? Or a cornerback like Will Johnson?
All truths will be revealed in short order. But with the talk of Denver moving up, moving down, or simply standing pat, the scenarios are endless. Regardless, no matter what assortment of players the Broncos walk away with this upcoming weekend, the decision makers in Dove Valley deserve the benefit of the doubt in whichever direction they take the organization.