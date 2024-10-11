Broncos Insider Forecasts Two OL Starters Could Miss Chargers Tilt
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is progressing while Sean Payton’s offense takes baby steps in its development amid a three-game winning streak. Broncos Country has enjoyed the Mile High momentum, with aspirations for beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
But nothing can bring the exciting and fun vibes down faster than the potentially frightening prediction that two of the Broncos starting offensive linemen could be out against the Bolts.
9NEWS’ Mike Klis reported on Thursday that Nix could very well be playing without his starting center and right tackle.
“Broncos starting center Luke Wattenberg and fill-in starting right tackle Alex Palczewski both missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, an indicator they won’t make it to Sunday for the AFC West game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Palczewski’s injury doesn’t appear to be as severe as Wattenberg’s. Still, the Broncos are getting both backup center Alex Forsyth and veteran offensive tackle Matt Peart ready to start Sunday," Klis reported.
Forsyth was a seventh-round pick in 2023 and would be a familiar face to Nix as the two are old college chums from the University of Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound Forsyth was an All-Pac-12 center. If called upon, this would be the second-year pro’s first career start.
Peart would also make his first start for the Broncos after signing a one-year deal this past spring. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, he was a 2020 third-round pick by the New York Giants. The former UConn All-ACC standout is somewhat limited with NFL experience, with just seven starts despite playing 48 NFL games.
The fifth-year swing tackle has earned previous reps this season, spelling starters for quick snap sets while teammates are being evaluated medically on the sideline. Payton has also turned to Peart in heavy-set run packages.
So far, the Broncos starting five has lost right tackle Mike McGlinchey to injured reserve with an MCL sprain in Week 2’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the unit has kept Nix relatively safe. Denver’s greenhorn signal-caller has only been sacked seven times this season, with the O-line refusing to allow a single sack in Week 3 or 4, both of which were on the road.
Ironically, Chargers rookie first-round right tackle Joe Alt was limited at practice this week with a knee injury, as was Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater, who's dealing with a pectoral injury.
As inconvenient and worrisome as these injuries are for both teams, there will be no excuse for either squad to not win this meaningful divisional game. The 3-2 Broncos are currently ahead of the 2-2 Chargers by one game in the AFC West, while the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs remain kings of the hill.
