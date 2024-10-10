Broncos Monitoring Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Injury Progress
After a few days of practice this week, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert remains limited. Nursing a high-ankle sprain to his right foot suffered in Week 2, Herbert reportedly re-aggravated it the following game.
In the Chargers' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he wore an ankle brace and hit the bye. He was spotted wearing a brace in practice this week, too, so that ankle doesn't seem to quite be 100% with a matchup with the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on deck.
The Broncos' second-ranked scoring defense won't take it easy on Herbert, either. The Broncos defense ranks No. 3 in total yards, No. 10 against the run, No. 5 against the pass, and No. 3 in sacks.
That doesn't stack up well for a mobility-compromised quarterback, as talented as Herbert is. Now, considering his head coach — Jim Harbaugh — there's every reason to believe Herbert will play on Sunday, even if he's listed as a limited participant in the Chargers' Friday practice.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Chargers also have two offensive tackles on the injury report. Joe Alt (knee) was a full go on Thursday, while Rashawn Slater (pectoral) was also limited.
The Chargers defense is currently the NFL's top scoring unit, but if it has a vulnerability, it's the pass rush. And the Chargers don't seem primed for that to improve any time soon, with edge rusher Joey Bosa a non-participant in practice this week as he works back from a hip injury.
Meanwhile, the Broncos could be down two offensive line starters themselves, with right tackle Alex Palczewski and center Luke Wattenberg non-participants so far in this week's practices. The Broncos brought back Cam Fleming to, ostensibly, help with the tackle question marks, while Alex Forsyth is poised to start in place of Wattenberg.
Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is also yet to practice this week, so that's a situation we'll monitor closely on Friday. Nursing a shoulder injury, Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was limited in Wednesday's practice, but was a full go on Thursday.
The Broncos started the clock this week on running back Audric Estime and cornerback Damarri Mathis returning from injured reserve. Both were full particpants in each practice this week, so look for an official activation before Sunday.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!