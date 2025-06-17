Broncos' RB Jaleel McLaughlin Speaks Out on Busy Offseason, New Additions
Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2023, Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin has faced down some long odds. Through sheer hard work and dogged perseverance, the running back who exited the college ranks as the NCAA's all-time leading rusher has become a poster boy for the dedication his head coach demands.
That being said, the recent infusion of fresh blood in the Broncos' running back room of rookie RJ Harvey and veteran J.K. Dobbins puts pressure on McLaughlin to continue earning his place in the pro ranks. McLaughlin's grind-it-out formula has worked for him thus far, so he's been taking his lunch pail to work through the offseason, with no time off.
"I'm getting straight to work for sure. I'm not taking no downtime," McLaughlin said last week, via The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel. "I didn't even take downtime this offseason, for real. I've just been working."
This is why McLaughlin's coaches sing his praises publicly. When it comes to Harvey, McLaughlin has now spent an entire offseason training program around the rookie, and he likes what he sees.
”He’s a hard worker. He’s very smart," McLaughlin said of Harvey. "Great football player."
Dating back to his rookie year, stories abound of McLaughlin showing up to the Broncos' facility before anybody else, and his first-in, last-out dedication has become commonplace. Indeed, the investment he has made in his career includes decking out his garage with workout equipment. He even forked out $4,750 to get his own Jugs machine.
McLaughlin knows what he's doing, as pass-catching is an area in which the Broncos will probably be more demanding moving forward, especially if he's going to keep ahead of Tyler Badie for a coveted roster spot. Last season, McLaughlin caught 27 balls, but he only managed to turn that into 76 yards, leaving a lot of meat on the bone.
McLaughlin has been around Sean Payton long enough to know that his head coach wants far more explosive plays from his stable of running backs, and he's on the same page.
"Really just turning those 12-yard plays into 80 and 90 or 50 and 60-yard touchdowns. That's what I've been trying to work on," McLaughlin told Gabriel. "... It's that small. If you juggle a ball—especially because everybody in the league is good and plays fast and real smart—that can definitely change a game. If I don't catch the ball clean, if I take one false step. I've been working on the little things for sure."
When push comes to shove, McLaughlin is correct; success and survival will boil down to the fine details. During the dog days of training camp, a fumble or dropped pass here and there will prove decisive to him making the cut once again, as will breaking a few big plays.
When it comes to Payton, he lays out exactly what he expects from his players in plain and simple terms.
"One thing about the NFL locker room: It hasn't changed, and it never will," Payton said last week. "Come on in if you can help us win—we want you here. If you can't—all right, we probably want you to leave. I'm talking from a player's perspective."
Persistence and nurturing a chip on the shoulder make a player stand out to a coaching staff. On that front, McLaughlin's undrafted pedigree has spurred him along.
Losing ugly in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs to the Buffalo Bills also gave McLaughlin another kick in the pants, which might help keep him in a job. Rest assured that Payton will be well aware of the guys who took the blowout loss more personally.
"I was back working the same week," McLaughlin told Gabriel. "I left a lot out there last year and I know that. So I'm working hard to be the best I can this year for sure. I didn't take much time because I had a sour taste in my mouth."
