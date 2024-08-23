Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin Tapped as Top 10 Breakout Player by NFL Network
Even though Javonte Williams has established himself as the top running back for the Denver Broncos, Jaleel McLaughlin is the one getting the most attention, even more than rookie draft pick Audric Estime. Fans are excited and hopeful about what McLaughlin will do this season as he enters his second year in the NFL after attending Youngstown State University.
It was a big jump for McLaughlin, and his rookie season didn’t disappoint, though some areas of his game needed much improvement. McLaughlin's rookie campaign included 76 rushing attempts for 410 yards and a touchdown, along with 31 receptions (on 36 targets) for 160 yards and two more touchdowns.
Despite McLaughlin's solid showing as a receiver, it was one of the areas that he and the Broncos targeted as an area to improve, as well as trying to get him to offer something as a blocker, though that will be unlikely due to his diminutive size. He's a small, lightning-quick, explosive, and fast player who is a threat whenever the ball is in his hands, and many recognize that.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager released his list of 10 breakout candidates for the 2024 NFL season, and McLaughlin ranked No. 10.
"This is your scat-back, your dream Swiss-Army-Knife weapon that you will see Sean Payton use in a lot of ways this year. You got just a taste of him last year. This is an undrafted player out of Youngstown State and last year was his first season. He played in just about every game and did get the ball quite a bit, and had some big moments. But now, with Sean Payton have an offense that he can spend the entire year building, the entire offseason, I assure you McLaughlin is going to make plays this year that you're going to be like, 'Ah! That little Jaleel McLaughlin did it again!' 5-foot-7, 187 (pounds) and there's history here. Why? Because who did Sean Payton love in New Orleans? Darren Sproles. This is the Darren Sproles of this team. Jaleel McLaughlin is going to have big plays. He's not the starting running back. He's not the No. 1 (running back). He's going to be a breakout player," Schrager said.
Schrager's Sproles comparison is not an uncommon one for McLaughlin. Sproles spent three years with the New Orleans Saints under Payton, where he had the three best years of his career. Sproles' usage came as a runner, receiver, and as a returner.
In those three years, Sproles had:
- 188 rushes for 1,067 yards and five touchdowns.
- 232 catches on 304 targets for 1981 yards and 16 touchdowns.
- 81 punt returns for 671 yards and a touchdown.
- 70 kick returns for 1827 yards.
Sproles made an impact in every phase of the game, and it should go without saying that the Broncos could use that from McLaughlin. If anyone knows how to get the most out of McLaughlin, it's Payton, who has a history of utilizing players like this throughout his coaching career.
So, even though Williams is the top back, McLaughlin should have a significant role as the No. 2 back and the likely primary receiving back in the offense. While McLaughlin may not break 1,000 yards receiving or rushing, it would not be surprising if he broke 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the Broncos this season. Using the running backs will be an excellent way to help take and keep the pressure off of Denver's rookie starting quarterback Bo Nix
With limited usage as a rookie, McLaughlin was Denver's most efficient running back. Giving him a more prominent role and having him keep his efficiency could easily lead to a great season, which is why it wouldn’t be surprising to see that 1,000 yards from scrimmage season from him.
There are many players who need to step up for the Broncos to end their losing season streak. One of them is McLaughlin, who hopefully makes Schrager look smart for having him as one of his 10 breakout players this season.
