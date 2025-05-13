NFL Announces Broncos Will Play 2025 Game in London
For the second time in four years, the Denver Broncos are slated to cross the pond for an American football matchup.
The NFL announced Tuesday that the Broncos will face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 12 as part of the league's annual International Series. The Week 6 contest had been rumored and now is confirmed for the 2025 regular season.
"The Broncos are thrilled to represent our fans and the NFL overseas in the 2025 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Jets," Broncos president Damani Leech said in a statement. "Broncos Country has no borders, and we join the NFL in sharing a deep commitment to growing the game on a global stage. After having such a wonderful experience in London a few years ago, we can't wait to return to the United Kingdom to engage with such passionate fans and build on the Broncos' proud international history."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
This will be the Broncos' first trip to England since 2022, when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, at Wembley Stadium — a rare highlight of the ill-fated Nathaniel Hackett era.
Leech revealed the organization initially pushed for a game in Berlin, Germany, with London being the "second choice."
"[Head Coach] Sean [Payton] really vocalized his interest in playing in Germany," Leech said at the NFL owners meetings in March. "I think some of that goes back to [that] he likes to travel, I think he likes the team being alone-ish together and what that does from a culture standpoint with the team. He likes the idea of being first and playing in a city like Berlin for the first time in the NFL regular season. Selfishly, with my international background, I love the international games. I think they’re special—not just for the teams that are playing—but I think they’re special for the league overall where we are now and where we can be going.”
It also will mark the 43rd all-time meeting between Denver and New York, with the former holding a 23-18-1 advantage. The clubs have squared off each season since 2020; the Broncos won the most recent contest, 10-9, amid a rain-soaked afternoon at MetLife Stadium last fall.
In addition to its overseas expedition, the Broncos confirmed Monday they will play the rival Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Night. The remainder of their 2025 schedule will officially be released Wednesday.