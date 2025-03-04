3 NFL Combine RBs to Cross Off Broncos' 'Joker' List
The Denver Broncos are prioritizing the running back position as part of Sean Payton’s quest to find a ‘joker’ for his offense. On the heels of the NFL Combine, there are three running backs safe to cross off Denver's list.
The athletic testing at Lucas Oil Stadium is very telling for running backs, eliminating some options for Denver. The short shuttle and 3-cone drill are especially important. In other cases, play style can be a reason for removing a guy from the list.
There were a few running backs at the Combine whom the Broncos should remove from the list of potential 'joker' candidates, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn't be options overall. I'm talking purely as a 'joker.'
The Broncos could use added competition to upgrade their ‘power’ back player, as Audric Estime shouldn’t be handed the job based on what we saw in his rookie season. The following prospects are still options for that power role, just not the ‘joker’ back.
Kaleb Johnson | Iowa
The athletic testing for Johnson is acceptable. He's a bigger back who runs hard and is physical. Playing at Iowa, his usage as a receiver was limited, but there was a belief he offered more than he showed.
However, Johnson's position drills in Indy working as a receiver were rough. He can provide some receiving ability out of the backfield, but he isn’t one you can motion around and use to create mismatches, which you’re looking for with the ‘joker’ back.
Quinshon Judkins | Ohio State
Judkins is much the same. He wasn’t used much as a receiver at Ohio State, outside of simple out-of-the-backfield stuff, which is fine.
Once again, Judkins isn’t a running back you can move around to create mismatches with the defense. If the Broncos want to upgrade over Estime in that power role specifically, Judkins would be an excellent option.
Ollie Gordon II | Oklahoma State
Out of all the running backs, Gordon had one of the worst showings in the receiving portion of the position drills. He is long-legged and doesn’t play with good bend, which hurts the route-running aspect.
Gordon's movements are not smooth and fluid, and he can’t turn and open up when catching out of the backfield. There's a trickery aspect as he can throw quite well, and he had a passing touchdown in the Senior Bowl, but he isn’t that mismatch receiver type.
Bottom Line
When it comes to Payton’s ‘joker,’ the Broncos must prioritize route-running from the backs, which is a skill set that can lead to moving and motioning them around the formation. It's all about creating mismatches for defenses, and if a back isn't able to do that, they're not that mismatch weapon.
All three prospects mentioned above could still work with the Broncos, but only in that Mark Ingram way and not the Alvin Kamara role.
