Broncos to Work Out Punter with 'Pro Bowl Upside'
Because they probably should have one under contract for next season, the Denver Broncos have arranged a workout "in the coming weeks" with South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger, WPRI 12's Mike Uva reported Tuesday.
"There was a large gathering outside on the practice field to watch Kroeger punt. Don’t be surprised to see him land a few more workouts for teams ahead of the draft," Uva wrote on X, noting that Kreoger also will visit with the Tennesee Titans and Carolina Panthers.
A former high school quarterback, Kroeger (6-4, 213) was a five-year starter for the Gamecocks who finished second all-time in career punt average (44.6 yards), twice earning first-team All-SEC honors. He was named a first-team All-American in 2024 after tallying a personal-best 47.8 yards per punt.
Kroeger — who also completed 7-of-10 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns at USC — projects as a potential Day 3 draft selection with an "NFL-ready skill set" and "Pro Bowl upside," according to his NFL Draft Buzz scouting profile.
"His combination of consistent leg strength, precise placement ability, and legitimate fake punt capabilities make him a weapon rather than just a specialist," the profile reads in part. "The improvement arc throughout his college career suggests he's still ascending technically despite extensive experience. His ideal fit would be with a team emphasizing directional punting and looking to create field position advantages through special teams. While straight-line speed limitations may prevent him from being an asset in coverage, his holder experience and trick play ability add significant value."
Assuming he lands in the Mile High City, Kroeger likely would be considered the favorite to replace former Broncos starting P Riley Dixon, who signed a two-year, $6 million free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.
Other 2025 Draft-eligible punters include Florida's Jeremy Crawshaw, Alabama's James Burnip, and Southern California's Eddie Czaplicki.
