Broncos Load Up the Offense Around Bo Nix in 7-Round Mock Draft Haul
The Denver Broncos have their franchise quarterback, but it's time to build around him. Bo Nix had a great rookie season, and while he still has to grow, the Broncos must add more talent around him.
Denver overachieved in the 2024 season with a lack of offensive talent. The Broncos need to add talent to their offense to help them take the next step, especially in the playoffs.
The Broncos' offseason was mainly defensive-focused, with defensive tackle D.J. Jones re-signed, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw brought in from San Francisco. Tight end Evan Engram is a great piece for the offense, but Denver still needs more.
This seven-round mock draft focuses on building the offense around Nix and putting him in the best position to succeed. A mock draft simulator was used for the other 31 teams.
Round 1, Pick 20: Omarion Hampton | RB | UNC
If Hampton is available at 20 overall, he is expected to be the Broncos' selection. While he has some issues with his vision as a runner, his explosion and contact balance help hide it.
It's still an area Hampton will have to improve upon for the NFL. The Broncos' offensive line is a solid run-blocking unit, but if it can be even better, it can help hide some of Hampton's vision issues.
Hampton has the versatility to carry the load, which isn’t something Sean Payton will ask of him, as he has always been a two-back coach. The pass protection from Hampton is good enough, and would be the best on the Broncos roster if they drafted him. There is some ability as a receiver out of the backfield on swings, flats, and screens, but he may not be more than that as a receiver.
There isn’t much creativity from Hampton as a runner, though, which also stems from his vision. He doesn’t see those other lanes open up and relies on following the design of the play. When you can get him in space, you can see a little more creativity from him, but that's when things are easier to see and less muddy.
Payton's run scheme goes mainly between the tackles, which will benefit Hampton. He's one of the better between-the-tackle runners.
Hampton doesn’t change up his speed much when working outside the tackles, which can lead to him being chased down. Picking him at 20th overall may be a bit of a reach, but Payton has earned trust in his decision-making.
Round 2, Pick 51: Maston Taylor | TE | LSU
Even with Engram in the fold, the Broncos still need to add to their tight end room. Taylor is one of the safer prospects at the tight end position and has risen to be the No. 3 tight end in this class. While 51st overall may seem a bit early for Taylor, some have suggested that he will end up a top 50 selection.
Taylor has all of the elements you look for in a tight end, and the issue with him as a prospect is that he simply needs polishing in every element. He's still young, one of the youngest prospects in the draft, as he turns 21 after the draft is over. He's also from an elite NFL bloodline, as the son of Hall-of-Famer Jason Taylor and nephew of Hall-of-Famer Zach Thomas.
The ability to work in-line and in the slot is there with Taylor to help him make an impact as a rookie. His work as a blocker will need some rapid growth to help him see more consistent success as an in-line blocker and growth in the weight room. But the technical foundation is there.
Round 3, Pick 85: Tate Ratledge | IOL | Georgia
This is a selection for the 2026 season while improving the depth on the interior offensive line for the 2025 season. Ratledge is a guard who fits exceptionally well with the Broncos' system and can play either side of the line. There is even a chance that he ends up as a center, which some believe is his best spot for the NFL.
With Luke Wattenberg poised to be a free agent after the 2025 season and the ability to move on from left guard Ben Powers and save money next year, Ratledge would give the Broncos options. If he shows he can move to center and be successful, he can be a long-term starter there.
If he doesn’t, he can replace Powers and help the Broncos shave one of their few bloated contracts. Powers has been solid but has not lived up to the contract.
Rateledge is a physical blocker with the mentality you want. His run blocking is better than his pass protection, which could lead to the Broncos having the best run-blocking guard duo in the NFL.
Ratledge's pass protection will need technical refinements, and he will have to work to keep his pad level down with his height, but he is praised for his work ethic and willingness to be coached.
Round 4, Pick 122: Bhayshul Tuten | RB | Virginia Tech
Ball security is a concern with Tuten, but he is a legitimate threat to take the ball to the house anytime he touches it. His explosive speed helps him fly through the running lane or turn upfield as a receiver quickly. Also, despite his size, Tuten isn’t afraid of being physical, especially as a blocker.
When working as a receiver, Tuten can offer some ability to line up as a receiver or out of the backfield, but he will need accurate passes. He has some issues hauling in passes outside his frame and doesn’t have the best catch radius. His vision is good enough, but he will need to be more patient in allowing his blocks to develop to help open the door for explosive play potential instead of outpacing his blocks.
Round 6, Pick 191: Konata Mumpfield | WR | Pitt
Many are unfamiliar with Mumpfield, but don’t let that fool you. He has the makings to be a successful receiver in the NFL as a second or third option with development. He doesn’t have the speed to take the top off a defense, but he is a savvy route runner with the nuances down to get open instantly.
While Mumpfield won’t wow as a blocker, his effort there is unquestionable, and the technical issues can be coached with him having the mentality for them. He is also a good receiver after the catch and can make defenders miss to pick up extra yardage.
Mumpfield will need to keep focus over the middle of the field to cut down on drops, but his diverse route tree and quality route running can get him on the field early as a rotational piece for the Broncos' offense.
Round 6, Pick 197: Hollin Pierce | OT | Rutgers
Pierce is a massive tackle prospect. He eats up a lot of space as a blocker and has exceptional length. And he isn’t a terrible mover for how enormous he is.
Pierce's power as a run blocker is not questioned, and his trap technique is probably the best in this class. However, he can be a bit heavy-footed with his kickslide, which creates openings for speed rushers.
Denver has Mike McGlinchey at right tackle, Matt Peart as its backup swing, and Alex Palczewski, who the team seems to like more as a guard than a tackle. Pierce would give the Broncos another developmental player who is an exceptional fit for what Payton wants to do offensively.
With McGlinchey as the starter for 2025, Pierce could get a year of development and compete with Frank Cum, while being looked at more for a potential replacement for the starter for the 2026 season.
The Broncos' path to getting cheaper on the offensive line is through Powers and McGlinchey. Ratledge and Pierce give them more competition to cut some costs. There are only two bloated contracts for the Broncos right now: Powers and McGlinchey. Both are solid, but not entirely worth their price.
When you add in Wattenberg, it could be a situation where Ratledge is at center, Palczewski at left guard, and Pierce takes over at right tackle for the 2026 season, or Alex Forsyth at center, Ratledge at guard, Pierce and Palczewski compete for right tackle.
Round 6, Pick 208: Oronde Gadsden II | TE | Syracuse
Gadsden turns 22 in June and is another young tight end prospect. While Taylor offers more versatility, Gadsden is a slot tight end whom the Broncos would look to develop over the next two years to replace Engram. Gadsden is a liability as a blocker in-line but can be decent enough in the slot.
Gadsden is a receiving tight end. He should be considered a bigger wide receiver than a tight end, also like Engram.
Not only does Gadsden do a great job of creating openings for the quarterback, but he also has some big-play potential. He can create mismatches from around the formation. But he needs time to develop before he could contribute, and the Broncos can give him that.
