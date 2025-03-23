Finding Broncos: Scouting North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton
As the NFL draft approaches, running back is the last remaining need for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos can't afford to enter the 2025 season without adding to the running back room.
Let's examine one of the top backs in the 2025 draft class, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
Biography
Hampton turned 22 on March 16. He has been in North Carolina for his whole football career. As a four-star recruit, he committed to North Carolina and saw time as a freshman for the Tar Heels.
Size & Athleticism
Hampton's size and build are elite, and his athleticism is great, especially for his size. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash with a 1.54 10-yard split. His jumps were great as well.
Key Statistic
Hampton averaged 4.35 yards after contact while forcing 73 missed tackles in 2024.
Pros
Hampton has the traits of a bell-cowback and a bruiser on first and second down. His build, strength, and contact balance make him difficult to bring down.
What helps Hampton's balance is how he runs with proper pad level, stays square to the line, and squares up for contact. He has loose hips that allow for some agility moves when in space.
Hampton has a great burst. He's quick to the line and even quicker to get through the rushing lanes. His footwork is clean and consistent, and if he sees them, it can help him bounce around to different rushing lanes.
There may be issues regarding passing downs, but Hampton has shown enough to be an option on flat and swing routes out of the backfield. His hands are solid, and he has the balance to make some difficult catches. When he secures the ball, he quickly squares up and picks up yards.
Hampton's base as a runner and blocker is consistent and technically sound. This helps absorb contact and allows him to stay on his feet. He's an excellent fit if you want a tone-setter back who can punish defenses.
Cons
Hampton's vision leaves a lot to be desired. He will leave yards on the field because he misses the clear rushing lane and instead runs into his blockers or defenders. While this improved as the season continued, it was a consistent issue.
Hampton may lack the third gear needed to be a home-run hitter in the NFL, and he doesn’t vary his speed during his rushing attempts. This can string out his blockers quickly when working outside and give him little room to work with along the sideline.
Hampton's between-the-tackles agility can be a hindrance, with him bouncing off blockers and defenders, even with loose hips. It's more of a pinball working between the tackles. His strength and power at the collegiate level covered these issues, which may not be the case in the NFL.
Hampton will need to do a better job of protecting himself in the NFL. His pass protection technique and willingness to meet downhill blitzers must be cleaned up. The pass-catching is decent, but what he offers up is limited to be a legit receiving threat out of the backfield.
Fit with Broncos
Hampton's fit with Denver is there. While the Broncos have Audric Estime for the role Hampton would fill, they can easily look for an upgrade.
Hampton wouldn’t be a complementary back to Estime.
Draft Grade: Round 2
