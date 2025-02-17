Broncos Predicted to Take a 'Major Fall' in 2025 per CBS Sports
The optimism surrounding the Denver Broncos is a Mile High. After Sean Payton and rookie quarterback Bo Nix led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and their first playoff berth since 2015, the fans are finally confident and genuinely excited.
The 2024 season was the first step in rebuilding the franchise and reshaping its image, but CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr seems to think Denver is primed for a “major fall” next season.
“The Broncos deserve all the credit in the world for winning 10 games and making the playoffs with a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix. The last-season slide never happened as Denver held off a late Cincinnati charge to make the playoffs, snapping an eight-season playoff drought. Nix protected the football throughout the year while showing the big-play capability with his arm, especially late in the year," Kerr wrote. "So why would Denver take a dive in 2025, even if it's a small one? Replicating the No. 1 pass rush from last season will be very difficult, especially from a team that finished with 63 sacks and five players who had 5+ sacks last season. The Broncos need more production from their running backs and better blocking up front to take the pressure off Nix too. The Broncos don't have a brutal slate (.505 strength of schedule), but will face the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders on the road. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are also in their division. Winning 10 games is possible for Denver, but it will be tough for the Broncos to match that win total and go back to the playoffs.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Among the playoff teams, Kerr included the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh Steelers, as other teams poised for a step back in 2025. I don’t entirely disagree with some of Kerr's points, but to say that Denver will take a “dive” in 2025 is a major stretch.
The Broncos will return most of their defensive starters from 2024, minus Justin Strnad, Cody Barton, and D.J. Jones, although all three free agents could still be re-signed. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was also retained, keeping the continuity on that side of the ball. It’s not likely the Broncos will set another franchise record in sacks like last season, but they don’t need to in order to be a top-flight defense.
The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl with the 15th-most sacks in the league. It’s all about making plays in the right moments to swing the momentum in your favor or end a game outright, which the Broncos have been able to do consistently.
The Broncos' running back room was woefully underwhelming, mainly due to the dearth of talent in the backfield. Javonte Williams was one of the worst starting backs in the league, averaging 3.7 yards per carry and 30.2 yards per game, and it wasn’t because of the Broncos' offensive line, which was ranked No. 2 overall by Pro Football Focus.
Stating that the Broncos' offensive line needs “better blocking up front to take the pressure off of Nix” has to be the most uninformed take in this entire statement, as Denver’s line only surrendered 24 sacks, the third-fewest in the NFL.
While the Broncos may have a tough road to replicating their 2024 season, mainly because they're no longer a sleeper, it’s not some pipe dream. Payton has this team on the right track and will continue rebuilding this proud franchise.
Rumors of a “major fall” coming to the Mile High City will likely be viewed in hindsight as greatly exaggerated.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!