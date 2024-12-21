Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. Sounds Off on Refs' Missed PI Call vs. Chargers
After an error-strewn 34-27 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, the now 9-6 Denver Broncos are waking up to the realization that it ain't over till it's over. Facing Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals offensive juggernaut next Saturday might have Broncos head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph burning the midnight oil to sort out a growing list of defensive woes.
There was no hiding the disappointment the Broncos collectively felt post-game after letting a pair of 11-point leads slip away really stings.
"About the same, just frustrated," Bo Nix said. "The difference in the two games with them has been seven points. Just got to find a way to get the ball in the end zone one more time. That's the frustrating part is the difference, the margin of error is one touchdown. I mean, we should be able to find a way to get one touchdown. Fortunately, we got another part of the season. You've got to go out there and do it again. I mean, we kind of found ways to almost beat ourselves tonight. We just had many opportunities and just didn't capitalize."
Nix is never shy of putting the burden of responsibility on his own shoulders, but several glaring blown assignments in coverage combined with costly penalties on defense and special teams, which accounted for a total of 14 Chargers points, put the rookie signal-caller -behind the eight-ball.
Indeed, Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II acknowledged in the locker room post-game that his unit has to lend its rookie quarterback a helping hand.
"Yeah, he's looking good," Surtain said of Nix. "Very composed—he shines in the spotlight, as you could see today. He started off fast, finished the game out right, so I just think that at the end of the day, when you've got a quarterback like that that has us as a defense, wek've got hold our own as well. But we still carry on with the same confidence as before."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has proved to be a handful for the Broncos during a deflating season sweep this season. Herbert's ability to distribute the ball to 10 different receivers only highlighted how desperately missed cornerback Riley Moss is on the back end.
Payton's fateful decision to green-light the Broncos' second Thursday night road trip, upon the NFL's request to flex the Chargers tilt, is bound to be significantly questioned, especially on a night the defense looked jaded and gave up several chunk plays. For a franchise that is only now beginning to restore its luster, it's understandable that Payton should wish to have his guys back in the national spotlight.
However, that has to be balanced against throwing his young team in over its head against an elite quarterback with the bare minimum of preparation time. Of course, had several dubious calls like the clear non-call pass interference on Marvin Mims Jr. gone in the Broncos' favor, we might be humming a different tune this morning.
"I thought he got here a little early," Mims said post-game via Denver Sports' Andrew Mason. "But I mean, I talked to the ref after and he said, 'It was good timing by him."... That's all I can say about it, honestly."
Nix conceded that the difficulties of playing on the short week did come into play, but on the flip side, the Broncos now have extra time to prepare for Cincinnati in nine days' time.
"Now is an important time to take care of your body even more," Nix said. "Fortunately for me. I'm healthy going into Week 17 at this point in season. It's tough and it's a grind during the season. But we prepare [all] offseason for this and this is where you go out there and compete. This is the most important part of the season, the ending. So, [we've] got to find ways to win games and being healthy is a huge part of that."
Moving onto Cincinnati in true Bill Belichick style is all the Broncos can do, but they will do so with a great deal more 'Bah Humbug' than 'Ho Ho Ho' in their tired festive bones.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!