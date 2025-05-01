Report: Broncos to Host Hyper-Productive WR on Rookie Tryout
The Denver Broncos are bringing a hyper-productive local product to their upcoming rookie minicamp.
9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Monday that Colorado School of Mines wide receiver Max McLeod has received an invite to the camp, scheduled to run May 9-11.
"Can confirm that @CGSAllStar 2025 Alum and multiple time @MinesFootball All-American WR Max McLeod will be attending @Broncos Rookie Mini-Camp. McLeod stays in the 303 heading roughly 30 miles southeast from Golden to Englewood," Gino Cammilleri of College Gridiron Showcase echoed on X.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A Seattle native, McLeod made 290 receptions for 4,688 yards and 54 touchdowns across 56 career games for the Orediggers, leaving school as the all-time receiving leader. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout recorded a 4.54 forty-time, 33.5-inch vertical jump, and 10-foot broad jump at his Pro Day in March.
"Above all else, I am a competitor," McLeod told NFL Draft Diamonds prior to the 2025 Draft. "I believe I am a versatile playmaker with sure hands, quickness and the ability to create separation. My substantial game experience has developed a high football IQ and the ability to rapidly adjust to any situation during a game.
"I will do anything to help the team win. I strive to be a great teammate and will always work as hard as I can to help the team achieve our goals. I am a coachable player and am always looking to learn and make myself better."
The Broncos selected one WR during the Draft — third-rounder Pat Bryant — and added three others in undrafted free agency: Arkansas State's Courtney Jackson, Toledo's Jerjuan Newton, and North Carolina Central's Joaquin Davis.
Denver has also extended rookie camp invites to several prospects, including Wyoming safety Wyett Ekeler, Princeton quarterback Blake Stenstrom, Dartmouth defensive lineman Shane Cokes, Florida State offensive lineman Darius Washington, Lindenwood OL Cameron Cooper, Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn, and former Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans.
“We just had this discussion. I was talking with someone [about] the HBCU schools, the FCS, the Eastern Illinoises of the world," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said in his post-draft press conference. "Those guys… [Pro Football Hall of Fame WR] Jerry Rice gets drafted by the 49ers, but I don’t know that it’s from Mississippi Valley State today. That’s where he started, but I think it may be from pick a big school. Then [Pro Football Hall of Fame RB] Walter Payton… Just any of those smaller-school players. Then there’s occasionally a guy that we see and he wanted to stay.”
“They’re going up, and that’s different.”